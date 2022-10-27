Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Atlanta man trying to pay parking garage ticket dies in bizarre accident, police say

Georgia investigators say male victim got pinned by his own vehicle

By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Atlanta say a man has died in an accident Thursday while trying to pay for his ticket at a machine inside one of the city’s parking garages. 

The bizarre incident happened just after midnight in the Midtown area. 

"Preliminary investigation indicates the victim had opened his driver’s side door to reach the ticket machine that operates the exit gate of a parking garage," Atlanta Police said in a statement. 

GEORGIA SUSPECTS CAUGHT TRYING TO FLUSH POUNDS OF MARIJUANA DOWN TOILET: POLICE 

Atlanta Police say the victim's truck moved forward while he was trying to pay a ticket at the parking garage, resulting in "a collision and entrapment with the driver being pinned."

Atlanta Police say the victim's truck moved forward while he was trying to pay a ticket at the parking garage, resulting in "a collision and entrapment with the driver being pinned." (WAGA)

"The vehicle moved forward while the victim was still partially outside of it which resulted in a collision and entrapment with the driver being pinned," the statement continued. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

First responders in Atlanta, Georgia pronounced the man dead at the scene.

First responders in Atlanta, Georgia pronounced the man dead at the scene. (WAGA)

First responders pronounced the male victim dead at the scene.

CARDINALS' ANTONIO HAMILTON SUFFERS SECOND-DEGREE BURNS IN ACCIDENT THAT ‘COULD’VE ENDED UP DEADLY'

The driver has not been publicly identified, and an investigation remains ongoing. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.