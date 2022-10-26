Expand / Collapse search
Georgia suspects caught trying to flush pounds of marijuana down toilet, police say

During the sweep, Georgia authorities found more than 40 pounds of marijuana

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A pair of panicked suspects allegedly tried to literally flush the evidence away after Georgia police caught them with more than 40 pounds of illegal marijuana, police said.

On Oct. 20, officers with the Clayton County Police Department's Narcotics Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant at a home on the 800 block of Mount Zion Road as part of an ongoing investigation.

    Clayton County Police have seized over 40 pounds of marijuana in a raid, some of which suspects had attempted to flush down the toilet. (Clayton County Police Department)

    Some of the haul the Clayton County Police Department seized in a raid in Georgia, where suspects also had "mushrooms" and firearms. (Clayton County Police Department)

    Marijuana stored in airtight containers inside suspects' pantry, seized by the Clayton County Police Department in Georgia. (Clayton County Police Department)

During the sweep, officers found 41 pounds of marijuana, some of which the suspects were attempting to flush down the toilet, according to police.

Law enforcement also found 1 pint of Promethazine, 35 grams of mushrooms, 29 grams of Oxycodone, a rifle, five handguns, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Two people were arrested at the scene, police said. Authorities did not release their identities or say what charges they may face.

    Some of the more than 40-pound stash of marijuana found in a raid by Clayton County Police Department in Georgia. (Clayton County Police Department)

    Clayton County Police found two suspects attempting to flush over 40 pounds of marijuana down a toilet, according to police. (Clayton County Police Department)

    In the home, officers found 41.1 pounds of Marijuana, 1 pint of Promethazine, 35 grams of Mushrooms, 29 grams of Oxycodone, 1 Rifle, 5 Handguns, US Currency and a host of drug related items. (Clayton County Police Department)

    Some of the large stash of marijuana and other illicit drugs like 'magic mushrooms' seized in a Clayton County Police Department raid in Georgia. (Clayton County Police Department)

Also on Oct. 20, the Clayton County Narcotic Units found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a Mercedes-Benz 14-14-passenger van.

According to police, officers arrived to the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway initially to respond to a silent alarm.

While there, police located illegal narcotics and obtained a search warrant. 

The Clayton County Police Department also found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a storage facility.

The Clayton County Police Department also found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a storage facility. (Clayton County Police Department)

When the narcotics unit arrived, they found a 2019 Mercedes-Benz 14-passenger van inside the storage facility with a total of 190.5 pounds of illegal marijuana inside.

The Clayton County Police Department did not release whether they have arrested a suspect yet.

