Georgia
Atlanta elderly man beaten to death with hammer amid city's crime spike

It comes as Buckhead attempts to separate itself from Atlanta

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
A 71-year-old great grandfather has died after being beaten with a hammer, leaving neighbors shocked adding to the already-growing amount of crime in Atlanta.

FOX 5 reported Friday that the man, Eddie Lewis, had succumbed to his injuries after six days of suffering.

"No matter how he lived his life, no one deserved to be beaten as he was," his daughter, Shannon Alexander, said.

Neighbors were reportedly shocked and some claimed to know who beat Lewis. Atlanta police have yet to identify a suspect.

WIFE ON HUSBAND BEING SHOT WHILE JOGGING IN ATLANTA SUBURB: ‘PEOPLE ARE MOVING BECAUSE THEY FEEL UNSAFE’

Friday's news came as a ritzy suburb in Atlanta attempted to separate from the city, citing rising crime.

On Thursday, the Buckhead City Committee, formerly the Buckhead Exploratory Committee, will be demanding emergency hearings as part of its ongoing effort to become a separate entity from the city of Atlanta, said Bill White, the group’s CEO and chairman. 

"Given everything that's been going on here, it's getting worse and worse and worse," White told Fox News on Wednesday. "So what we're doing because of the murders going through the roof and the attempted murders, and the lack of leadership and nothing changing – the insanity continues – is we're demanding emergency hearings on our cityhood bills."

White continued: "I say we have three major issues and that's all we have … crime, crime and crime."

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

