Atlanta area police arrest suspected gang members tied to celebrity home invasions

Police officers in Sandy Springs, Georgia have arrested four suspected gang members in connection with over a dozen celebrity home invasions.

The arrests came after a year-long investigation into gang members targeting the homes of celebrities, entertainers, and athletes, among other high-profile people.

Sandy Springs Police Department Sgt. Matt McGinnis said the gang members had been all through town using social media "to find and locate different victims."

"Based on the intelligence we had, we thought they might be in that area again, and we were fortunate," McGinnis told Atlanta’s FOX 5.

McGinnis said police arrested the gang members after a stakeout near the residence of the mother of the child of rapper Future.

Other high-profile victims targeted include players with the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United soccer team as well as "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Marlo Hampton, according to police.

Police said the alleged gang members arrested Sunday are suspects in at least 15 other home invasions in Sandy Springs and other parts of the metro area, FOX 5 reported.

More arrests are expected as police look for the ringleader, police said. Fox News has contacted the Sandy Springs Police Department for further updates.

Sandy Springs is about 15 miles north of Downtown Atlanta.