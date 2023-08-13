Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Armed woman turns the tables, fatally shoots daughter's ex-boyfriend who held husband at gunpoint: police

Michael Chastain had a criminal record before his death in Salem, Indiana

By Emma Colton | Fox News
An Indiana woman shot and killed a man who drove into her front yard and held her husband at gunpoint, according to police. 

The incident unfolded last Monday at about 6:30 p.m. in Salem, when Michael Chastain, 45, allegedly drove through the front yard of a couple's home. Chastain allegedly grabbed the male homeowner upon exiting his car, forced him to the ground and held a gun to his head, WDRB reported. 

Inside the house, the homeowner's wife witnessed the situation, retrieved her own handgun and shot Chastain. 

Indiana home

Organ Springs Road in Salem, Indiana, where a woman shot and killed a man holding her husband at gunpoint, police say. (Google Maps )

"[Chastain] exited his vehicle and put a firearm toward the homeowner's head. The wife of the homeowner observed the altercation that occurred, walked outside with a firearm and eventually shot Chastain," Indiana State Police Sgt. John Davis told WLKY. 

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Woman shooting gun

A woman shooting a handgun. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Indiana State police said Chastain previously dated the couple's daughter, but the woman no longer lives at the home. It is unclear why the suspect targeted the daughter's father. 

Indiana state police car

Indiana State Police vehicle with lights on (Indiana State Police Facebook)

Police said Chastain had a criminal record and was well-known to law enforcement before his death. 

The female homeowner has not been charged in the incident, WLKY reported. 

The investigation into the death is ongoing.