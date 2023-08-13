Armed woman turns the tables, fatally shoots daughter's ex-boyfriend who held husband at gunpoint: police

An Indiana woman shot and killed a man who drove into her front yard and held her husband at gunpoint, according to police.

The incident unfolded last Monday at about 6:30 p.m. in Salem, when Michael Chastain, 45, allegedly drove through the front yard of a couple's home. Chastain allegedly grabbed the male homeowner upon exiting his car, forced him to the ground and held a gun to his head, WDRB reported.

Inside the house, the homeowner's wife witnessed the situation, retrieved her own handgun and shot Chastain.

"[Chastain] exited his vehicle and put a firearm toward the homeowner's head. The wife of the homeowner observed the altercation that occurred, walked outside with a firearm and eventually shot Chastain," Indiana State Police Sgt. John Davis told WLKY.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Indiana State police said Chastain previously dated the couple's daughter, but the woman no longer lives at the home. It is unclear why the suspect targeted the daughter's father.

Police said Chastain had a criminal record and was well-known to law enforcement before his death.

The female homeowner has not been charged in the incident, WLKY reported.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.