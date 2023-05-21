Armed Texas homeowner thwarts suspected burglar, leaves him wounded in bathroom

An armed Texas homeowner shot and wounded a suspected burglar who broke into the home in the middle of the night, according to police.

The Beaumont Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress just after midnight on Friday, the police department reported. On the way to the home, dispatch told the officers that the homeowner had shot the suspect, who was located inside the home.

Upon the officers' arrival, they found the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Jason Omar Cruz, on the floor of the resident's bathroom in a "large pool of blood."

A police officer provided aid to the shot man by using a tourniquet to stem the bleeding, which was "instrumental in saving the suspect's life," according to the police department.

TEXAS MOM JUMPS INTO ACTION WHEN BURGLAR BREAKS INTO HOME, OPENS FIRE ON SUSPECT

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. A warrant was issued for Cruz's arrest on Friday, with police explaining he will be taken to the local jail once he is released from the hospital.

"He is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries but once he is released, he will be relocated to the Jefferson County Jail. The bond has been set at $100,000," the Beaumont PD said in a Facebook update on the matter.

ARMED GEORGIA HOMEOWNER CATCHES INTRUDER IN ACT, SHOOTS HIM DEAD AS NEIGHBORS COOK BREAKFAST

A police spokesperson said the homeowner will face no charges and was acting within his rights when shooting the suspect.

TENNESSEE CAR BURGLAR BEGS NEIGHBORS FOR HELP AFTER INJURED HOMEOWNER RETURNS FIRE ON GROUP OF SUSPECTS: COPS

"Even though they are the ones who shot the suspect, they are still the victim," Beaumont police spokesperson Haley Morrow told 12 News Now. "The suspect is the one who broke the law and committed a crime, and as a result, he was shot."

A neighbor of the homeowner expressed shock over the incident, citing how the neighborhood is typically "quiet."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have such friendly, nice people in this area, and so this must have been an intrusion as they say," neighbor Doug Taylor told 12 News Now, "because we are just so settled and quiet here."