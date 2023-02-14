Tennessee car burglar begs neighbors for help after injured homeowner returns fire on group of suspects: cops

A suspected car burglar in Tennessee found himself begging for help from area residents after his intended victim returned gunfire, according to the local sheriff's office.

The unidentified homeowner living in the Websters Grove subdivision in Shelby County said he received a call from a neighbor on Thursday evening that there were several people standing outside his residence, Shelby County deputies told CBS Memphis affiliate WREG.

The homeowner told authorities that when he went outside, he saw two men in his driveway and another two men sitting in a white car on the street. The two in the driveway made a run for it when they spotted the homeowner, with one suspect firing a gun at the homeowner.

The homeowner was struck in the ankle but managed to return fire on the suspects, WREG reported.

The homeowner was recovering at home as of Friday, following surgery on his leg and foot.

One suspect managed to get away, while another one, identified as 18-year-old Marreo Mays, was arrested.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office said Mays went around the neighborhood knocking on doors asking for help and was heard on his cellphone yelling, "Y’all left me. Come pick me up."

Mays was charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle and vandalism.

Though several windows on cars in the homeowner’s driveway were broken, nothing appeared to be stolen, according to WREG.

Authorities are calling on members of the public to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH if they have any information on the case.