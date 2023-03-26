Expand / Collapse search
Armed Georgia homeowner catches intruder in the act, shoots him dead as neighbors cook breakfast

Georgia residents are warning that criminals target homes early in the morning

By Emma Colton | Fox News
A Georgia homeowner fatally shot a would-be intruder trying to break into his house – and a neighbor called police after the gunshots interrupted her breakfast, police said.

Shots rang out at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday in DeKalb County when an unidentified homeowner shot the unidentified male suspect, who was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The gunshots were heard by neighbors in the area, including by Melan Sydnor, who was in the middle of making breakfast. 

A suspect in DeKalb County, Georgia, allegedly tried to break into a home and was shot dead by the homeowner.

A suspect in DeKalb County, Georgia, allegedly tried to break into a home and was shot dead by the homeowner. (Google Maps )

"I was in the kitchen and then there were gunshots and it was really loud," Sydnor told Fox 5. "I heard a few gunshots and then about five minutes later the police pulled up."

Another resident in the area, Joann Proctor, said she was left on edge and that criminals are targeting homes early in the morning.  

Damon Thueson shows a holster at a gun concealed carry permit class put on by "USA Firearms Training" on Dec. 19, 2015, in Provo, Utah.

Damon Thueson shows a holster at a gun concealed carry permit class put on by "USA Firearms Training" on Dec. 19, 2015, in Provo, Utah. (Getty Images)

"Young guys are stalking the neighborhood at night, like 4-5 in the morning, they checking doors," Proctor said.

Police investigate shooting at DeKalb County, Georgia, home. 

Police investigate shooting at DeKalb County, Georgia, home.  (FOX 5 )

The homeowner, who has also not been identified, was questioned by police and returned to his home by mid-morning. He will not be charged as he was defending himself and his home, WSBTV reported.

"I just think it’s a sad state of affairs for the country," one unidentified neighbor told the outlet. "In this case, somebody having a gun was a good thing."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to Fox 5. Police have not released information on why the suspect was trying to break into the home and if the homeowner was targeted. 