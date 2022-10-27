Armed suspect fatally shot by US Marshal in Missouri

A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon at a home in Kansas City, Missouri, patrol spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe said.

Marshals were working with Kansas City police to serve a warrant when agents spotted Bailes at a nearby home, Lowe said, and a family member confirmed Bailes was living there.

When agents knocked, Bailes opened the door and pointed a gun at them, prompting a marshal to fire one shot, killing him, Lowe said.

Bailes was a suspect in a shooting and aggravated robbery in Kansas City, Kansas. He walked away from a halfway house in Leavenworth County and a warrant was issued for him on Sept. 18.

No law enforcement officers were injured.