Amazon delivery driver killed in suspected dog attack in Missouri

An Amazon delivery driver was found dead after a suspected animal attack Monday night, Missouri authorities say.

Deputies found the victim's body at around 7 p.m. on the front lawn of a residence near Excelsior Springs, a city with roughly 10,000 residents. The Amazon truck had been parked in front of the house for several hours.

Deputies found two aggressive dogs near the victim's body. Officers shot one of the dogs, which then ran into the house through a dog door, according to FOX 4 Kansas City.

Fire department officials tracked the dogs into the house by spotting blood on the dog door.

Officials entered the house, then shot and killed the aggressive animals. It is unknown what breed the dogs were.

The victim's injuries were consistent with an animal attack, but Ray County Sheriff's Office did not confirm the cause of death on Monday night.

"Due to the fact of some of the nature of the injuries that the male driver suffered, we can't confirm nor deny if they were the cause of the death of the driver," Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Ray County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.