Arizona woman killed in Bonnie-and-Clyde-style murder spree was suspect's childhood 'friend,' sister says

A couple accused of killing four people in a multi-state, Bonnie-and-Clyde-style murder spree were found dead on Oct. 21.

Angelina Hicks, the sister of one of four victims that the now-deceased couple allegedly killed, says the male suspect, 26-year-old Hunter McGuire, was a friend.

"My little sister Georgia [Sherman] was murdered last night," Hicks wrote on a GoFundMe page under her sister's name. "She was shot by someone she called a friend. A senseless act of violence that took a beautiful soul way to soon. Her light was snuffed out at 33 and now what do I do? I need to raise this money for her a memorial and her cremation. Anything will help. She was so loved by everyone she met. I can't believe she's gone."

Hicks and Sherman grew up with McGuire in Kingman, Arizona, Hicks told CBS 5.

When the sisters moved to Las Vegas, McGuire asked if he could stay with them. He was on the run for the murders of Retta Atkins, 73, and Darren VanHouten, 50, at the time, which Hicks and Sherman didn't know when they agreed to let him stay with them, according to the outlet.

"Him and my sister were really good friends. She never, never thought he’d do anything to hurt her," Hicks told CBS 5.

Hicks added that he was "originally trying to rob" her and her sister, but they "didn't have anything for him, and he got upset" and shot Sherman in their Vegas home on Oct. 17.

"I was with her, actually," Hicks told the outlet. "I was in the house with her. I was sitting right next to her. I thought that she was fine because she got hit in her shoulder. But when we went to go check on her after Hunter left, she was gone."

Security camera footage captured McGuire's 32-year-old girlfriend, Samantha Branek, stealing some of the victims' personnel items that same day.

McGuire and Branek then fled to Arizona, where they allegedly killed 35-year-old Martin Eric Nelson Jr.

After a high-speed chase through the desert, Arizona authorities found McGuire lying beside Branek with a rifle on his chest on Oct. 21. Both had single gunshot wounds to their heads. Officials said that McGuire appeared to have shot himself, but it was unclear if Branek's injury was self-inflicted, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

"Nobody will get any closure for that," Hicks said of McGuire's death. "In some way, it is comforting to know he is no longer with us, but at the same time he was our friend. We all grew up together. Hunter was our friend."

