Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona woman allegedly kills boyfriend with car during argument: police

Casa Grande police said Shears and Stephens were arguing before the fatal collision

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Arizona officials brace for surge in drug and human trafficking Video

Arizona officials brace for surge in drug and human trafficking

Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines watches as hundreds of migrants line up to be processed and possibly be released into the U.S.

An Arizona woman has been arrested for allegedly ramming her car into her boyfriend and killing him, police said.

Shelly Shears, 51, was charged with second-degree murder on Saturday. Authorities said a "domestic dispute" led to the fatal collision.

Officers with the Casa Grande Police Department responded to the scene at 8:38 a.m. in the 600 block of West Saguaro Street on Saturday. Officials found Shears' boyfriend, Billy Stephens, severely injured while Shears was nearby.

Shelly Shears mug shot

Shelly Shears, 51, was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing her boyfriend with a vehicle. (Casa Grande Police Department)

"Officers discovered the victim, Billy Stephens, lying near the roadway suffering from what appeared to be significant trauma," the Casa Grande Police Department said in a statement.

LORI VALLOW INDICTED IN ARIZONA ON CONSPIRACY TO MURDER 4TH PERSON 

Stephens was rushed to a Phoenix-area hospital via helicopter, but died soon after.

600 block of West Saguaro where woman hit boyfriend with car

Casa Grande Police Department officers responded to the scene at 8:38 a.m. in the 600 block of West Saguaro Street on Saturday. (Google Maps)

Once investigators took a closer look at the facts, they found cause to arrest Shears.

ARIZONA CHEERLEADER, 17, SHOT AND KILLED WHILE LEAVING HOUSE PARTY 

"Detectives discovered significant evidence to determine Shears and Stephens were in a verbal argument prior to her striking him with her vehicle," the statement added.

Pinal County Adult Detention Center exteriors

Shears was booked into Pinal County Adult Detention Center after being charged with second-degree murder. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shears was promptly booked into Pinal County Adult Detention Center. Police said they are forwarding the case to Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.