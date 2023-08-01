Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Arizona tour bus collision at Grand Canyon West kills 1, 50 injured

A total of 57 people were involved in the crash at Grand Canyon West

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
One person was killed and more than 50 others injured in a rollover involving a tour bus Tuesday in northern Arizona, authorities said.

The Hualapai Nation Police Department confirmed that the bus rolled over at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1 at Grand Canyon West in the Hualapai Reservation. Grand Canyon West is run by the Hualapai tribe but has no operational ties to Grand Canyon National Park, which is managed by the National Park Service.

Grand Canyon West sign

One person died after a tour bus and a vehicle collided in a parking lot in Grand Canyon West on August 1. (Grand Canyon West sign)

Local Las Vegas station KTNV reported that a private tour with 57 people and another vehicle collided near the Grand Canyon West parking lot. 

One person died when the tour bus rolled over. Authorities have no shared details about the person who died during the incident. 

Grand Canyon West

A monsoonal rainstorm brings temporary relief to Lake Mead and the western Grand Canyon area as drought continues to worsen. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Eight other individuals were air lifted to a local hospital. Details about the other injuries were not immediately released. 

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, which is also investigating the crash, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.