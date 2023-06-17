Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Man falls more than 4,000 feet from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the tragic death

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A man fell to his death this week while touring the Grand Canyon and walking across its viewing platform. 

The 33-year-old plummeted from the edge of the canyon's "Sky Walk" attraction — a walkway that extends out over the chasm and allows tourists to look down to its bottom.

The unidentified man fell over 4,000 ft, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

"About 9am Monday (6/5) morning, the technical rope rescue team from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue responded to Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a 33-year-old male who went over the edge at the Sky Walk into the canyon," said the sheriff's office.

Grand Canyon sky walk

Members of the media and the Hualapai tribe take a preview walk on the Skywalk, billed as the first-ever cantilever-shaped glass walkway extending 70 feet from the western Grand Canyon's rim more than 4,000 feet above the Colorado River, on the Hualapai Reservation at Grand Canyon, Arizona. The Colorado River is visible in the distance. The building of the Skywalk on Hualapai Indian tribal land 90 miles downstream from Grand Canyon National Park stirred controversy with some tribal elders and environmentalists who have condemned it as a desecration of a sacred American landscape. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Officials launched a rescue effort, including helicopter support, but found the victim dead at the scene.

"Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased," the sheriff's office said. "He was extracted to the Command Post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation."

Grand Canyon Sky Walk

A general view of tourists enjoying the view from the "Skywalk" at Eagle Point along the West Rim of the Grand Canyon in the Hualapai Indian Reservation on December 21, 2019, near Peach Springs, Arizona. The Skywalk at Grand Canyon West has a 10-foot wide, horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that extends 70 feet out over the rim of the Grand Canyon. The viewing deck allows tourists to see through the glass platform 4,000 feet to the floor of the Canyon below.  ((Photo by Paul Rovere/Getty Images))

It is not immediately clear if the man's death was an accident or if he committed suicide.

An investigation into the tragic incident has been launched.

