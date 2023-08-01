Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Small plane crash in Georgia marsh critically injures 2

Further information on the incident is currently unavailable

Associated Press
Emergency crews worked Tuesday to rescue two people aboard a plane that crashed into a Georgia marsh, authorities said.

A twin-engine Velocity Twin plane crashed around 9:20 a.m. near Kaolin Field Airport in Sandersville, about 45 miles east of Macon, the Federal Aviation Administration told news outlets.

Geoegia FOX graphic

A small plane that crashed in the Georgia marsh critically injured the two people who were on board.

The two people on board are critically injured, said Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran.

No other details were immediately available.