Small plane crash in Georgia marsh critically injures 2

Emergency crews worked Tuesday to rescue two people aboard a plane that crashed into a Georgia marsh, authorities said.

A twin-engine Velocity Twin plane crashed around 9:20 a.m. near Kaolin Field Airport in Sandersville, about 45 miles east of Macon, the Federal Aviation Administration told news outlets.

The two people on board are critically injured, said Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran.

No other details were immediately available.