Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

South Carolina sheriff's office helicopter crashes near Charleston International Airport, flights grounded

Commercial flights have been stopped out of Charleston International Airport

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Michigan boaters leap into water before flames consume vessel Video

Michigan boaters leap into water before flames consume vessel

A video taken near Traverse City, Michigan on July 21 shows two boaters escaping a fire onboard. (Credit: Rino Greenwood/ LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

All commercial flights have been suspended in Charleston, South Carolina, after a sheriff's office helicopter crashed, police confirmed.

In a Twitter post, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said that the helicopter crashed near Charleston International Airport. 

Helicopter

Charleston County Sheriff's Office said that their helicopter crashed. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Emergency personnel are responding to the crash, and authorities have not said if there have been any fatalities.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.