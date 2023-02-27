Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Arizona police to provide update on pickup truck driver facing 25 counts over deadly bicyclist crash

Goodyear police say Pedro Quintana-Lujan facing manslaughter, aggravated assault charges

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Law enforcement responds after Arizona man hit multiple bicyclists Video

Law enforcement responds after Arizona man hit multiple bicyclists

A man in Goodyear, AZ struck bicyclists killing two and injuring 11. (Credit: Diamondback Security Cameras/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Police are providing an update Monday on the suspect facing 25 counts so far after allegedly crashing his pick-up truck into a group of cyclists on an Arizona highway.

Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26, is facing two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of accidentally causing serious injury or death by a moving violation, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital Monday. 

The Goodyear Police Department first announced his arrest on Sunday. 

The department is hosting a press conference slated for 1:30 p.m. local time Monday to confirm to discuss the fatal crash involving the large group of cyclists. 

ARIZONA POLICE ARREST TRUCK DRIVER AFTER 2 BICYCLISTS KILLED, 11 OTHERS HURT ALONG GOODYEAR HIGHWAY 

Goodyear police arrested and booked into jail the driver of the vehicle that killed 2 cyclists and injured 11 others, 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan.

Goodyear police arrested and booked into jail the driver of the vehicle that killed 2 cyclists and injured 11 others, 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan. (Goodyear Police Department)

The event was billed as "an informational session for media to discuss the details of the fatal bicycle crash." 

At approximately 7:57 a.m. Saturday, Goodyear police were called to the scene of a fatal crash involving a large group of adult bicyclists who were hit by a pick-up truck on the Cotton Lane Bridge. At that time, there are two bicyclists confirmed deceased. One is an adult female who died on the scene, and the second rider died at the hospital, police said. 

Local news reports identified the deceased woman as 61-year-old Karen Malisa. 

Police say two people were killed and another 11 were injured when a truck crashed into a group cycling along a Goodyear, Arizona, highway. 

Police say two people were killed and another 11 were injured when a truck crashed into a group cycling along a Goodyear, Arizona, highway.  (TMX)

"The community grieves the loss of a teacher, leader, and dear friend from a horrific accident yesterday. As you can imagine it’s heartbreaking," Malisa's family said in a statement obtained by KPNX. "Karen’s laugh, smile and endless energy will be missed by everyone who had the honor of calling her our friend."

An additional 11 patients were transported to three different area hospitals with various injuries, one of whom remains in critical condition, police said. 

One of the deceased was a local resident of Goodyear, and one was visiting from out of state, police added. 

Goodyear police said the driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Goodyear police said the driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash remained at the scene. (Goodyear Police Department/Facebook)

The Goodyear Police department said in a statement that it "is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have not yet disclosed the cause of the crash or if impairment was suspected of being involved. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 