Arizona police arrest truck driver after 2 bicyclists killed, 11 others hurt along Goodyear highway

Arizona police announced Sunday that an arrest has been made after a truck crashed into a group of bicyclists Saturday morning, killing two of them and leaving another 11 people injured.

Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26, was arrested and booked on several charges that include two counts of manslaughter, the Goodyear Police Department said in an update on Facebook on Sunday.

KPHO-TV reported that Quintana-Lujan also faces three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.

Two of the bicyclists died and one remains in life-threatening condition, police said Sunday.

ARIZONA GOVERNOR ORDERS ETHICS PROBE INTO FORMER REPUBLICAN AG OVER HANDLING OF 2020 ELECTION FRAUD CLAIMS

Several others were seriously injured.

One of the deceased is a resident of Goodyear, and one was visiting from out of state, police said.

"The Goodyear Police Department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole," the department said on Facebook.

What police described as a "serious injury crash involving a large group of bicyclists" around 8 a.m. Saturday caused Cotton Lane being temporarily closed in both directions from the circle at Estrella Parkway to MC85. Goodyear police spokesperson Lisa Berry said the driver of the pickup truck, who was not identified, remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash, including whether any impairment was involved, remains under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While police were at the scene of that crash, another happened in the same area, reportedly sending three people, a 7-year-old girl, a pregnant woman and an elderly man, to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to KPHO-TV.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.