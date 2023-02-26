Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Arizona police arrest truck driver after 2 bicyclists killed, 11 others hurt along Goodyear highway

Pedro Quintana-Lujan faces manslaughter, other charges in Goodyear crash

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Law enforcement responds after Arizona man hit multiple bicyclists Video

Law enforcement responds after Arizona man hit multiple bicyclists

A man in Goodyear, Arizona, struck bicyclists, killing two and injuring 11, police say. (Diamondback Security Cameras / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Arizona police announced Sunday that an arrest has been made after a truck crashed into a group of bicyclists Saturday morning, killing two of them and leaving another 11 people injured.

Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26, was arrested and booked on several charges that include two counts of manslaughter, the Goodyear Police Department said in an update on Facebook on Sunday. 

KPHO-TV reported that Quintana-Lujan also faces three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.

Two of the bicyclists died and one remains in life-threatening condition, police said Sunday.

Goodyear police arrested and booked into jail the driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan, following a crash involving a large cycling group.

Goodyear police arrested and booked into jail the driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan, following a crash involving a large cycling group. (Goodyear Police Department)

Several others were seriously injured.

One of the deceased is a resident of Goodyear, and one was visiting from out of state, police said.

Goodyear police said the driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Goodyear police said the driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash remained at the scene. (Goodyear Police Department / Facebook)

"The Goodyear Police Department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole," the department said on Facebook.

What police described as a "serious injury crash involving a large group of bicyclists" around 8 a.m. Saturday caused Cotton Lane being temporarily closed in both directions from the circle at Estrella Parkway to MC85. Goodyear police spokesperson Lisa Berry said the driver of the pickup truck, who was not identified, remained at the scene.

Police say two were killed and another 11 were injured when a truck crashed into a group of bicyclists along a highway in Goodyear, Arizona.

Police say two were killed and another 11 were injured when a truck crashed into a group of bicyclists along a highway in Goodyear, Arizona. (Diamondback Security Cameras / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The cause of the crash, including whether any impairment was involved, remains under investigation.

While police were at the scene of that crash, another happened in the same area, reportedly sending three people, a 7-year-old girl, a pregnant woman and an elderly man, to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to KPHO-TV.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

