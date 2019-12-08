Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Arizona man arrested after 'dumping a woman out of her wheelchair' on train, police say

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Man attempts to steal woman's wheelchair

Man attempts to steal woman's wheelchair

Raw video: Phoenix Police Department shares footage of a man attempting to steal a woman's wheelchair while riding the light rail.

A man in Arizona was arrested after attempting to take a woman's wheelchair while she was riding the city's light rail last month before heroic passengers on board came to her rescue.

The Phoenix Police Department said the incident happened on Friday, Nov. 29, around 3:40 p.m. at the light rail stop on 12th and Jefferson Streets.

"Despite his reindeer slippers, this criminal was NOT spreading holiday cheer," police said.

Officials said as the train pulled into the station, 26-year-old Austin Shurbutt grabbed the woman's chair as she tried to hold on before being eventually dumped onto the floor.

Surveillance footage from the train showed the moment that Shurbutt forces the woman out of her chair and onto the floor.

Austin Shurbutt is seen dumping a woman on the floor of a train from her wheelchair on Friday, Nov. 29.

Austin Shurbutt is seen dumping a woman on the floor of a train from her wheelchair on Friday, Nov. 29. (Phoenix Police Department)

"Difficult video to watch as criminal tries to steal a wheelchair right out from under a woman, but hero passengers on the light rail came to her rescue," police said.

Other passengers on the light rail came to the woman's aid as she screamed for help to assist her and stop Shurbutt from stealing the wheelchair, according to police.

Austin Shurbutt was arrested Saturday after trying to steal a woman's wheelchair on Nov. 29.

Austin Shurbutt was arrested Saturday after trying to steal a woman's wheelchair on Nov. 29. (Phoenix Police Department)

After the two good Samaritans stopped Shurbutt from taking the wheelchair, police said he fled the scene.

On Saturday, officials said the 26-year-old  was arrested after thousands shared his picture on social media. He has two outstanding warrants, and faces five new charges including robbery, kidnapping and assault, according to Phoenix police.

"He was still wearing the reindeer slippers when he was arrested," the department said.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed