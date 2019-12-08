California man choked, battered ex-landlord before crashing car in attempt to get away, sheriff says

A man in California was arrested Friday after assaulting his former landlord and then crashing his car when attempting to flee from deputies, according to officials.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that officials received a call around 4:11 a.m. to a home in Norco, located about 50 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

When deputies arrived they found the 83-year-old victim, who reported being choked and battered by a former tenant who broke into his home to retrieve his own car.

FIRST PERSON CHARGED UNDER FLORIDA 'RED FLAG' LAW FOUND GUILTY

Officials said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Paul Stephen Otto, then left the scene in his older model Volvo sedan, which was registered to himself.

Later that day, Otto was seen driving by the police station in Norvo, where an attempt was made by deputies to detain him.

The 27-year-old then fled "at a high rate of speed" in the Volvo before eventually getting into an accident at an intersection while trying to evade deputies. As a result of the collision, police said the 27-year-old totaled his vehicle and was able to be taken into custody.

MISSING SAUDI SERVICEMEN LINKED TO NAS PENSACOLA SHOOTING SOUGHT; GUNMAN MADE PRIOR REPORTED TRIP TO NYC

"Neither party involved in the traffic collision sustained any injuries" police said.

Otto was transported to a hospital for medical clearance before he was taken to the Robert Presley Detention Center, where he is being held on $300,000 bail. Officials said that Otto was charged with assault causing great bodily injury and elder abuse.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Deputy Lycopolus at (951) 270-5673.