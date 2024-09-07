Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Apalachee High School's district to ramp up security as other students prepare to head back

Barrow County students will return to classes Tuesday as Apalachee High School remains closed

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Apalachee High School shooting: Students recount harrowing moments Video

Apalachee High School shooting: Students recount harrowing moments

FOX 5 spoke to several students who described the shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia on Wednesday.

Students in Barrow County, Georgia will return to school next week with "extra support and security, including more law enforcement" in the wake of the Apalachee High School shooting, the district’s superintendent says. 

In a message sent out to parents, Dallas LeDuff says classes "will resume for all students, except for those at Apalachee High School, on Tuesday, Sep. 10. 

"We believe we need to be together as soon as possible to move forward and to provide some sense of familiarity for our students," he said. "For our Apalachee families, we will send a message to you separately with information about returning." 

"We know these are challenging times, and we are here for you," LeDuff added. "We will have extra support and security, including more law enforcement, at each of our schools." 

Apalachee High School memorial

Students embrace near a makeshift memorial at Apalachee High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, in Winder, Ga.  (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

The announcement comes just days after a suspected student shooter opened fire at Apalachee High School in Winder on Wednesday, killing four and injuring nine others. 

"We are in this together, and as a community, we will continue to care for one another," LeDuff also said in his message. 

The four who are deceased following the shooting have been identified as students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie. 

Police gather outside Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school

Police gather outside Apalachee High School following the shooting on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Last night, hundreds of people gathered for a vigil to honor the victims, according to Fox5 Atlanta. 

"There has never been a more important moment for community than now. The best and most important thing for us to do is to be here for one another," Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., was quoted as saying. 

Four-way split photo of the victims of the Apalachee High School shooting

From left to right: Math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie were killed at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, along with Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, officials say. (Fox News)

"I see community. I see people that love one another and care for one another," added Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith. 

