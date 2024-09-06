Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Alleged Georgia shooter's father said son was bullied at school, called 'gay' by classmates: 'Very difficult'

According to alleged shooter's father, 14-year-old Colt had been called 'gay' by classmates who 'ridiculed' him

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Georgia shooting suspect and father appear in court Video

Georgia shooting suspect and father appear in court

Fox News correspondent Danamarie McNicholl has the latest on the charges after the Apalachee High School shooting on 'The Faulkner Focus.'


Alleged Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray's father said his son had been called "gay" by classmates in 2023 interview transcripts recently released by police.

Colin Gray, 54, has been charged in connection with Wednesday's school shooting, which claimed the lives of two students and two adults in Georgia. Colt Gray, 14, is being tried as an adult in the shooting, which killed four and injured nine others.

GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTING: NEW AUDIO OF ALLEGED SHOOTER, FATHER ENCOUNTER WITH POLICE OVER 2023 ONLINE THREATS

According to father Colin Gray in recently released police interrogation transcripts, "[Colt's] gone through a lot."

"[Colt] just wants us to have a simple life. All that like, he should be excited about getting into 8th grade. It just was very difficult for him to go to school and not get picked on by, you know, it went from one thing to another to, you know, he was talking to the couple friends he has," said Gray.

Colt Gray, charged as an adult with four counts of murder, leaves the the Barrow County courthouse

Colt Gray, charged as an adult with four counts of murder, leaves the Barrow County courthouse after his first appearance for the Wednesday shooting at Apalachee High School, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Winder, Ga.   (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)

The call, taken by Investigator Dan Miller in 2023, cast 14-year-old Colt as someone who had been picked on and "ridiculed" by classmates at Apalachee High School.

WHO IS THE ALLEGED GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTER? WHAT WE KNOW

"I was trying to get him on the golf team … like, ‘Oh look Colt’s gay. He's dating that guy.' Just ridiculed him day after day after day."

Georgia is one of 42 states nationwide that holds parents criminally responsible on behalf of their children.

Colin Gray sits in the Barrow County courthouse

Colin Gray, 54, the father of Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, 14, sits in the Barrow County courthouse for his first appearance, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Winder, Ga.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Authorities claimed that Colin knew and allowed his son Colt to have access to his firearms in the household ahead of Wednesday's shooting. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office had visited the Gray household multiple times and had flagged the 14-year-old as a person of interest leading up to the shooting at Apalachee High.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colin is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Gray is being held at Barrow County Jail.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com