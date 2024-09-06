Alleged Georgia shooter's father said son was bullied at school, called 'gay' by classmates: 'Very difficult'



Alleged Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray's father said his son had been called "gay" by classmates in 2023 interview transcripts recently released by police.



Colin Gray, 54, has been charged in connection with Wednesday's school shooting, which claimed the lives of two students and two adults in Georgia. Colt Gray, 14, is being tried as an adult in the shooting, which killed four and injured nine others.



According to father Colin Gray in recently released police interrogation transcripts, "[Colt's] gone through a lot."



"[Colt] just wants us to have a simple life. All that like, he should be excited about getting into 8th grade. It just was very difficult for him to go to school and not get picked on by, you know, it went from one thing to another to, you know, he was talking to the couple friends he has," said Gray.

The call, taken by Investigator Dan Miller in 2023, cast 14-year-old Colt as someone who had been picked on and "ridiculed" by classmates at Apalachee High School.



"I was trying to get him on the golf team … like, ‘Oh look Colt’s gay. He's dating that guy.' Just ridiculed him day after day after day."



Georgia is one of 42 states nationwide that holds parents criminally responsible on behalf of their children.

Authorities claimed that Colin knew and allowed his son Colt to have access to his firearms in the household ahead of Wednesday's shooting. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office had visited the Gray household multiple times and had flagged the 14-year-old as a person of interest leading up to the shooting at Apalachee High.



Colin is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.



Gray is being held at Barrow County Jail.