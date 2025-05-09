Anti-Israel mob overruns another college campus and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Anti-Israel mob overruns another college campus

2. Vice President Vance's exclusive interview on 'The Story'

3. RFK Jr, Dr. Oz, and Marty Makary join ‘Special Report’

MAJOR HEADLINES

COLLECTING EVIDENCE – Justice Department launches criminal investigation into New York AG Letitia James. Continue reading …

‘BIG TIME ON HIS MIND’ – Pope Leo XIV’s brother reacts to his historic election — makes prediction about his papacy. Continue reading …

CLASS DISMISSED – Hegseth hits back at West Point professor who resigned over Trump admin. Continue reading …

SHATTERED GLASS – State trooper blows hole in prosecutors’ theory on how Karen Read's boyfriend died. Continue reading …

‘IN A CLASS BY HERSELF’ – President Trump taps FOX News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro for position in DC. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'BEST PICK' – Senators react to 'unbelievable' news of first American pope being elected. Continue reading …

WORDS OF WARNING – Trump's first vice president urges his old boss against raising taxes on wealthy Americans. Continue reading …

CHAOTIC CONFRONTATION – Letitia James town hall derailed by Trump supporter’s question. Continue reading …

‘REMARKABLE’ – Melania Trump honors moms, shares message ahead of Mother’s Day. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘TOTAL DISASTER’ – VP Vance turns tables on Biden after criticism of infamous Oval Office meeting. Continue reading …

FORMER VP'S 'VIEW' – Biden denies giving Harris widely reported order during her doomed 2024 campaign. Continue reading …

LET'S MAKE A DEAL – Paramount facing pressure from CBS stars, Dem lawmakers over Trump lawsuit. Continue reading …

SAY IT AIN’T ‘JOE’ – Biden stumbles over key fact about 2024 election after he dropped out of the race. Continue reading …

OPINION

UNITED CEO SCOTT KIRBY – Newark Liberty Airport needs action now. Continue reading …

GOV KATHY HOCHUL – Why NY is saving education by getting phones out of classrooms. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

COUNTRY'S BIG NIGHT – A look at who took home top honors at the 2025 ACM Awards. Continue reading …

TRAGIC TURN – Homeowner charged with murdering teen in prank gone wrong, experts react. Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Where is this suspected nuke site? How often does Nate Bargatze go to church? Take the quiz here …

SAYING I DO – Wedding season is here: How much do they typically cost? Continue reading …

PRAYERS AND HOPE – Faith leaders nationwide reveal fervent wishes for Pope Leo XIVs papacy. See video …

WATCH

REP. TROY DOWNING – Montana rep admits the House is 'behind' on codifying DOGE cuts. See video …

REP. ELISE STEFANIK – University presidents are relying on 'embarrassing' talking points about antisemitism. See video …





