US

Anti-Israel mob descends on Brooklyn College in NYC as agitators brawl with police, get tased

Brooklyn College told Fox News that the agitators were removed after they violated school policy

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis , Kitty Le Claire Fox News
Published
Anti-Israel agitators brawl with police near Brooklyn College in NYC Video

Anti-Israel agitators brawl with police near Brooklyn College in NYC

New York City police officers were seen attempting to control wild anti-Israel agitators at Brooklyn College on May 8. (Credit: FreedomNewsTV)

Chaos and wild brawls broke out at a New York City university on Thursday evening after pro-Palestinian activists tried setting up an encampment on college grounds.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were dispatched to Brooklyn College after anti-Israel agitators refused to take down their tents. Videos show activists, many of whom were wearing keffiyehs, yelling and swearing as police officers attempted to get the unruly crowd under control.

"Stop shoving people! Stop f--king shoving people!" one female protester yelled.

"Get the f--k out! Get the f--k out!" another screamed.

DOZENS OF ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS ARRESTED AFTER STORMING, TAKING OVER COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY LIBRARY DURING FINALS 

Wild anti-Israel chaos unfolds at Brooklyn College in NYC Video

In an emotionally charged portion of the video, police pulled back a man's shirt and tased him as he screamed. 

An officer urged a woman to take her child away from the scene.

"Get that baby out of here now!" a cop warned the phone-wielding woman. "Get that baby out of here!"

Split image of protesters being arrested

Anti-Israel activists were arrested after an attempted encampment at Brooklyn College. (FreedomNewsTV)

Another clip shows police officers restraining protesters on the ground as demonstrators scream and attempt to intervene.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY LAYS OFF AROUND 180 STAFF AFTER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION REVOKES GRANTS

"The cops are out of control," a woman is heard saying.

Brooklyn College told Fox News that the protesters "erected tents on the Brooklyn College quad in violation of college policy."

Man being tased

A male protester was tased by NYPD officers. (FreedomNewsTV)

"After multiple warnings to take the tents down and disperse, members of CUNY Public Safety and NYPD removed the tents and dispersed the crowd," the statement added.

"The safety of our campus community will always be paramount, and Brooklyn College respects the right to protest while also adhering to strict rules meant to ensure the safe operation of our University and prohibit individuals from impeding access to educational facilities."

The chaos comes a day after over 100 anti-Israel agitators stormed the Butler Library at Columbia University. The chaos erupting as students were trying to study for finals.

In total, the NYPD made 80 arrests at the prestigious college, a source told Fox News.

Wide shot of protesters

The NYPD arrested several people at the protest, but has not released the specific number. (FreedomNewsTV)

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD for additional information.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Curto, Kyle Schmidbauer, Adam Sabes and Fox News' Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.