Anti-Israel mob descends on Brooklyn College in NYC as agitators brawl with police, get tased

Chaos and wild brawls broke out at a New York City university on Thursday evening after pro-Palestinian activists tried setting up an encampment on college grounds.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were dispatched to Brooklyn College after anti-Israel agitators refused to take down their tents. Videos show activists, many of whom were wearing keffiyehs, yelling and swearing as police officers attempted to get the unruly crowd under control.

"Stop shoving people! Stop f--king shoving people!" one female protester yelled.

"Get the f--k out! Get the f--k out!" another screamed.

In an emotionally charged portion of the video, police pulled back a man's shirt and tased him as he screamed.

An officer urged a woman to take her child away from the scene.

"Get that baby out of here now!" a cop warned the phone-wielding woman. "Get that baby out of here!"

Another clip shows police officers restraining protesters on the ground as demonstrators scream and attempt to intervene.

"The cops are out of control," a woman is heard saying.

Brooklyn College told Fox News that the protesters "erected tents on the Brooklyn College quad in violation of college policy."

"After multiple warnings to take the tents down and disperse, members of CUNY Public Safety and NYPD removed the tents and dispersed the crowd," the statement added.

"The safety of our campus community will always be paramount, and Brooklyn College respects the right to protest while also adhering to strict rules meant to ensure the safe operation of our University and prohibit individuals from impeding access to educational facilities."

The chaos comes a day after over 100 anti-Israel agitators stormed the Butler Library at Columbia University. The chaos erupting as students were trying to study for finals.

In total, the NYPD made 80 arrests at the prestigious college, a source told Fox News.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD for additional information.

