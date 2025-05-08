Trump taps Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro as interim US Attorney in DC, 'The Five' co-host exits network

President Donald Trump has tapped "The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro to be the interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.

"I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday. "Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself. Congratulations Jeanine!"

Pirro has left Fox News Channel and a rotation of Fox News personalities will fill her seat on "The Five" until a new co-host is named.

"Jeanine Pirro has been a wonderful addition to The Five over the last three years and a longtime beloved host across FOX News Media who contributed greatly to our success throughout her 14-year tenure. We wish her all the best in her new role in Washington," a spokesperson for FOX News Media said in a statement.

Pirro served as the assistant district attorney and district attorney in New York's Westchester County and became the first woman to service as a judge in Westchester County Court.

She joined Fox News Channel in 2006 and hosted "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for 11 years before joining "The Five," which has emerged as the most-watched show on cable news.

Trump also announced on Truth Social that Ed Martin, who was the previous interim U.S. attorney in D.C., will be moving to the Department of Justice as its "Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney."

"In these highly important roles, Ed will make sure we finally investigate the Weaponization of our Government under the Biden Regime, and provide much needed Justice for its victims. Congratulations Ed!" Trump wrote.

Trump pulled Martin's nomination for U.S. attorney in D.C. following resistance on Capitol Hill signaling he did not have the votes to be confirmed.

"He wasn't getting the support from people that I thought," Trump told reporters at the White House earlier in the day. "You know, he's done a very good job. Crime is down 25% in DC during this period of time… I can only lift that little phone so many times of the day. But we have somebody else."

Trump's decision to replace Martin came amid a May 20 deadline to confirm the former defense attorney and "Stop the Steal" organizer. That's because if the Senate fails to confirm a U.S. attorney nominee within 120 days, federal district court judges may select an interim U.S. attorney, according to the Department of Justice.

