Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV’s brother reacts to his historic election: ‘There are no words’

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost, was a suspected frontrunner to succeed Pope Francis after his passing late last month

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Pope’s brother reacts to historic election: ‘There are no words’ Video

Pope’s brother reacts to historic election: ‘There are no words’

Pope Leo XIV made history by becoming the first American to be elected pope. (Credit: WFLD) 

The brother of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, who made history by becoming the first American pontiff, shared his "overwhelming" reaction to the news on Thursday.

John Prevost told FOX 32 that "there are no words" to describe how proud he was of his baby brother. 

"It’s overwhelming pride, but it’s also an overwhelming responsibility, being the first American Pope from Chicago – and a relative. Frightening," Prevost said. 

Prevost said his brother’s path to pope began at a young age, having gone straight into seminary after eighth grade.

FIRST AMERICAN ELECTED PONTIFF, GET TO KNOW POPE LEO XIV

Pope brother split image

L-R: John Prevost speaks with the media; Newly elected Pope Leo XIV.  (WFLD)

"So, the whole high school years, college years, we didn't really know him other than the summer vacation," he said.

PELOSI SAYS CATHOLIC CHURCH COULD HAVE FEMALE PRIESTS IN HER GRANDCHILDREN'S LIFETIME

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost, was a suspected frontrunner to succeed Pope Francis after his passing late last month. Prevost said he had an "inkling" his brother was in the running after hearing his description on the radio. 

Pope Leo XIV

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025.  (REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

"They were interviewing someone on the radio, and she said there are two likely candidates: One of the Cardinals from the Philippines, and one is a Cardinal, as a matter of fact, from the Chicago area. He was a missionary in Peru and now he’s a Cardinal in Rome," Prevost said. 

But the inkling that big things were in store for the now pope even went back decades earlier. According to Prevost, the boys' childhood neighbors predicted the younger Prevost would be the "first American pope."

"The interesting thing is way back when he was in kindergarten or first grade, there was a parent, a mom, across the street — one across the street that way and another down the street," John Prevost, told WGN on Thursday. "Both of them said he would be the first American Pope, at that age."

Nuns in the Vatican City see that the Conclave have chosen a new Pope.

Nuns react to white smoke from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel, indicating that a new pope has been elected, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. (Marko Djurica/REUTERS)

Prevost predicts that his brother will likely be "a second Pope Francis." 

"I think he has a strong inclination to help the poor, the disenfranchised, the people that don't have a voice because he spent so much time in Peru with the people who were impoverished," Prevost said. "So, I think she sees that need and I think he will work for that. The church has to be universal and help everyone but some people need a lot more help … I don't think he can do anything, but I think immigration is big time on his mind. He thinks the country's headed in the wrong direction there." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prevost said his brother will have to work hard to reunite the Catholic Church, given that "so many people have gone away" in recent years.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 