Pope Leo XIV’s brother reacts to his historic election: ‘There are no words’

The brother of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, who made history by becoming the first American pontiff, shared his "overwhelming" reaction to the news on Thursday.

John Prevost told FOX 32 that "there are no words" to describe how proud he was of his baby brother.

"It’s overwhelming pride, but it’s also an overwhelming responsibility, being the first American Pope from Chicago – and a relative. Frightening," Prevost said.

Prevost said his brother’s path to pope began at a young age, having gone straight into seminary after eighth grade.

FIRST AMERICAN ELECTED PONTIFF, GET TO KNOW POPE LEO XIV

"So, the whole high school years, college years, we didn't really know him other than the summer vacation," he said.

PELOSI SAYS CATHOLIC CHURCH COULD HAVE FEMALE PRIESTS IN HER GRANDCHILDREN'S LIFETIME

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost, was a suspected frontrunner to succeed Pope Francis after his passing late last month. Prevost said he had an "inkling" his brother was in the running after hearing his description on the radio.

"They were interviewing someone on the radio, and she said there are two likely candidates: One of the Cardinals from the Philippines, and one is a Cardinal, as a matter of fact, from the Chicago area. He was a missionary in Peru and now he’s a Cardinal in Rome," Prevost said.

But the inkling that big things were in store for the now pope even went back decades earlier. According to Prevost, the boys' childhood neighbors predicted the younger Prevost would be the "first American pope."

"The interesting thing is way back when he was in kindergarten or first grade, there was a parent, a mom, across the street — one across the street that way and another down the street," John Prevost, told WGN on Thursday. "Both of them said he would be the first American Pope, at that age."

Prevost predicts that his brother will likely be "a second Pope Francis."

"I think he has a strong inclination to help the poor, the disenfranchised, the people that don't have a voice because he spent so much time in Peru with the people who were impoverished," Prevost said. "So, I think she sees that need and I think he will work for that. The church has to be universal and help everyone but some people need a lot more help … I don't think he can do anything, but I think immigration is big time on his mind. He thinks the country's headed in the wrong direction there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prevost said his brother will have to work hard to reunite the Catholic Church, given that "so many people have gone away" in recent years.