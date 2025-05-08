Biden stumbles over question about Harris' timetable to win after he dropped out of race

Former President Joe Biden appeared Thursday to misstate how long then-Vice President Kamala Harris had to try to win the race after he stepped down, suggesting on "The View" she had "six months" when she had less than four.

"Some have even argued that leaving the race and endorsing your vice president, Vice President Harris, over a hundred days before the election hampered her campaign. What do you say to those critics?" "View" co-host Sunny Hostin asked him.

Biden appeared to misremember the number of months Harris had to win the election between when he relinquished the nomination on July 21 and election day on November 5, or perhaps did not understand the question, instead stating the number of months that were left in his term that ended on January 20.

BIDEN TELLS ‘THE VIEW’ HE WASN'T SURPRISED HARRIS LOST, BLAMES SEXISM AND RACISM

"I say, number one, that there were still six full months," he said. "She was in every aspect, every decision I made. Every decision we made. And I don’t think, I hope I didn’t sound the wrong way. I don’t think anybody thought we’d be successful as we were. I don’t think anybody thought we’d pass the Recovery Act. I don’t think anyone thought we’d have - we’d deal with the [CHIPS and Science Act]. I don’t think anybody thinks we’d have all we got done in a close race, think about it."

He went on to claim, "We got more major legislation passed to fundamentally change the direction of the country than any president has in a long, long time.

And so, we’re in a situation where we came into office, and we agreed on two things. One, I was sick and tired of trickle-down economics. And my dad used to say, ‘Not a whole lot trickled down in his kitchen table,’ and so we built the economy from the middle out and the bottom up."

Biden also said Trump had just gone through the worst 100 days any president has ever had.

At another point during his appearance on "The View," Biden touted his work for the six months after he dropped out of the race, saying he'd done a "pretty good job."

"The strongest economy in the world we left. That’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact," Biden said. "We created more jobs in one term than any president has in American history. And so my point is that we had a very successful effort to change the direction of the country and we did, and she was every single part of that."