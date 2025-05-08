First lady Melania Trump welcomes military moms to White House for Mother's Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ahead of Mother’s Day this year, the White House is honoring military mothers by welcoming them once again to The People’s House.

First lady Melania Trump hosted moms serving the nation in uniform, the mothers of service members and the mothers whose spouses serve in the U.S. Armed Forces on Thursday afternoon. (See the video at the top of this article.)

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance were all in attendance as well.

The president gave the opening remarks, thanking those in uniform and introducing the first lady in the East Room.

"You all do an outstanding job, and you should take tremendous pride in what you're doing and what you do," said the president, speaking about all those who serve.

The president gave a special shout-out to those working at the White House, thanking Air Force One pilots, nurses with the White House Medical Unit and musicians in the military bands.

First lady Melania Trump opened her speech by acknowledging the "life-changing event" that is motherhood.

She called it an "event that makes women invincible and exposed at the same time. It's remarkable, really, that my son's life creates unimaginable, unpredictable concerns and thrills for me, even until this day."

"All caring mothers understand these rare feelings. Nothing against fathers, of course," she quipped, "but in my opinion, and I'm sure everyone in this room agrees, only a mother can grasp this particular point."

Mrs. Trump hosted similar events in 2017, 2018 and 2019 to celebrate military moms.

"Military mothers and America together have developed an extraordinary parallel journey," said the first lady.

She urged these moms to prioritize their well-being and nurture themselves, noting it is their strength that is "the bedrock of a brighter future for our children."

"Your journey matters. Embrace it!"

"We empower the next generation to thrive together," she said.

"Let's build a legacy of resilience and hope. Your journey matters. Embrace it!"

She added, "The sacred strength of women is a profound force with unwavering love and nurturing wisdom. We have the ability to inspire, uplift and shape the future hearts of our children.

"This power, rooted in compassion and resilience, is a beacon of hope, then leads the way for generations to come," she said.

"Let us unite to honor the beauty of motherhood, champion the grace of our journey, and inspire those who follow."

The first lady concluded, "A mother's love and wisdom empower our children to flourish, instilling in them the courage to reach their full potential. Motherhood. Happy Mother's Day, everyone."

Also in attendance at the event were White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst — a retired military officer — and New York Rep. Claudia Tenney, the mother of a major in the Marine Corps.

President Trump also touted a rise in military enlistments.

"I'm pleased to report that, since November, enlistment numbers for every branch of the armed forces have surged to the highest levels in 48 years," he said.

"As we celebrate military mothers today, we look forward to an incredible future for the United States Armed Forces and for our country itself and for those great service members and for all of you who love them so much," President Trump said in his closing remarks.

A reception for military families followed the event with a musical performance by the Army Chorus, the Navy Sea Chanters, and the Air Force Singing Sergeants.

Since his return to the White House, President Trump has signed executive orders addressing some concerns of military families.

In January, the president ordered the defense secretary to reinstate service members discharged under the military’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate under EO 14184.

He then signed EO 14191, titled "Expanding Educational Freedom and Opportunity for Families."

A section of it states that the defense secretary will plan how military families can use agency funds to send their children to the school of their choice.

Khloe Quill of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.