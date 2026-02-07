Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis-St. Paul

Anti-ICE agitators arrested at federal building in Minneapolis after lewd objects hurled at law enforcement

Chaos breaks out after a memorial for Renee Good and Alex Pretti

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Dozens of anti-ICE agitators arrested in Minneapolis

More than 40 anti-ICE agitators were arrested at a protest, Saturday, outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis. (Freedom News TV)

At least 42 anti-ICE protesters were arrested Saturday after chaos unfolded outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, following a memorial for Minneapolis residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were fatally shot by federal agents last month.

Footage showed dozens of people being arrested as agitators shouted insults at state patrol officers, tore down yellow police tape, and hurled lewd objects at law enforcement.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said at least 42 people were arrested, KSTP reported.

ICE SAYS VIOLENT MOB HELPED CRIMINAL ESCAPE AND LEFT ICE AGENT PERMANENTLY MAIMED

Sheriff deputies clear the road in Minnesota

Sheriff's deputies clear the road after anti-ICE agitators threw items at a law enforcement vehicle Saturday, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

One protester screamed through a megaphone claiming the gathering was "peaceful," while the group chanted "no justice, no peace."

Dozens of agitators were seen wearing gas masks.

Protest photo with blurred out profanity

Anti-ICE agitators throw lewd objects at a law enforcement vehicle as it drives by the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building on Saturday, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

The chaos followed a memorial for Good and Pretti, which was hosted exactly one month from the date of Good's death at Powderhorn Park, roughly a 15-minute drive from the federal building.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey alleged the group was "spreading love" in a social media post.

"Thousands showed up to remember and honor Renee Good and Alex Pretti," Frey wrote. "Minneapolis is with you—and we will keep spreading love."

Renee Good's sister speaks at a public memorial ceremony for Renee Good on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis.

Renee Good's sister speaks at a public memorial ceremony for Good, Saturday, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

NARRATIVES CLASH AFTER TRUMP AND VICTIM'S FAMILY REACT TO SECOND MINNEAPOLIS ICE SHOOTING

He did not address the later violence and arrests at the Whipple building.

Minneapolis protests picked up steam in January following the deaths of Good and Pretti, who were both clashing with immigration enforcement at the time of their deaths.

Protesters in riot gear holding signs

Anti-ICE agitators gather in Minnesota on Saturday. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Frey have continued to accuse the administration of violating citizens' constitutional rights by targeting minorities, conducting warrantless searches and weaponizing the Department of Justice, demanding ICE leave the blue state.

On Wednesday, White House 'border czar' Tom Homan withdrew 700 federal agents from Minneapolis amid rising concerns.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
