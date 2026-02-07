Anti-ICE agitators arrested at federal building in Minneapolis after lewd objects hurled at law enforcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 42 anti-ICE protesters were arrested Saturday after chaos unfolded outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, following a memorial for Minneapolis residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were fatally shot by federal agents last month.

Footage showed dozens of people being arrested as agitators shouted insults at state patrol officers, tore down yellow police tape, and hurled lewd objects at law enforcement.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said at least 42 people were arrested, KSTP reported.

One protester screamed through a megaphone claiming the gathering was "peaceful," while the group chanted "no justice, no peace."

Dozens of agitators were seen wearing gas masks.

The chaos followed a memorial for Good and Pretti, which was hosted exactly one month from the date of Good's death at Powderhorn Park, roughly a 15-minute drive from the federal building.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey alleged the group was "spreading love" in a social media post.

"Thousands showed up to remember and honor Renee Good and Alex Pretti," Frey wrote. "Minneapolis is with you—and we will keep spreading love."

He did not address the later violence and arrests at the Whipple building.

Minneapolis protests picked up steam in January following the deaths of Good and Pretti, who were both clashing with immigration enforcement at the time of their deaths.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Frey have continued to accuse the administration of violating citizens' constitutional rights by targeting minorities, conducting warrantless searches and weaponizing the Department of Justice, demanding ICE leave the blue state.

On Wednesday, White House 'border czar' Tom Homan withdrew 700 federal agents from Minneapolis amid rising concerns.