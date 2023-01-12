Ana Walshe said husband was 'taught to lie' and 'told he was a loser' as a child: Court docs

Ana Walshe, the missing mother and real estate executive, wrote in a September 2021 letter to a federal judge that her husband, Brian Walshe, had a rough upbringing as a child and was "taught to lie."

Ana Walshe wrote the letter to Judge Douglas P. Woodlock on Sept. 7, 2021 in an attempt to help her husband avoid prison time. The letter references Brian Walshe's childhood, which Ana Walshe describes as something that had a deep impact on his life.

"When I met Brian, I witnessed his kindness and generosity on many occasions, however, I also saw the level of suffering in his life. He was afraid of relationships and for years did not allow anyone to get close to him, including me. He was clearly in doubt that he could be loved for who he truly was. Brian has been deeply affected by his childhood and relationship with his parents," the letter states.

Ana Walshe wrote in the letter that her husband had trauma that is "ever-present" in his life.

"He was taught to lie and hide. He was told that he was a loser, that his parents should have not had him, that he had no chances of making anything of himself in life, and that he was a lost cause. A deep feeling of shame governed his life," Walshe wrote. "This trauma has been ever-present in Brian's life, brought deep sadness for years and was the determining factor of how he showed up for himself and others in the past."

Her letter to the judge came after Brian Walshe pleaded guilty in April 2021 to selling two fake 1978 Andy Warhol paintings for $80,000 to a dealer in California, according to court records.

Washington, D.C. police released an incident report on Thursday showing that Ana Walshe reported that Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her and a friend on Aug. 2, 2014.

"C-1 reports that on listed date and time s-1 made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill c-1 and her friend. S-1 now lives in Boston, Massachusetts ," the police report states.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital that C-1 refers to Ana Knipp, her maiden name, and S-1 refers to Brian Walshe.

At the time, the two were not married. The couple married in 2015 and Ana Walshe moved to Boston, Massachusetts that year as well.

The case didn't move forward because Ana Walshe "refused to cooperate in the prosecution," the police report states.

"The case was closed because we were unable to proceed due to the victim’s cooperation," a spokesperson for the police department told Fox News Digital.

Brian Walshe was charged on Sunday and is accused of misleading police in the disappearance of his wife.

The last time Ana Walshe was seen was on New Year's Day when a ride-sharing service was reportedly expected to take her to Logan International Airport in Boston, where she was supposed to board a flight to Washington, D.C., according to police.

Her family and employer, Tishman Speyer, reported her missing after she didn't make it to the airport.

