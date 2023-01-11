Ana Walshe suffered injury seen in Instagram pic with edited caption

Ana Walshe, the missing mother and real estate executive, edited an Instagram caption just before submitting a letter to a judge in her husband's art fraud case, urging a no-jail sentence. The picture claimed to show injuries resulting from a fall at work.

On May 21, 2018, Ana Walshe wrote "Mild concussion, bruised hip and a cut...#vulnerability" as the caption for an Instagram post with a picture of her with a cut above her eye.

While the picture was posted in 2018, Ana Walshe edited it just 35 weeks ago – two weeks before submitting her letter to Judge Douglas Woodlock urging him to impose a no-jail sentence.

The letter, sent on June 1, 2022, states that her husband, Brian Walshe, helped her mother through a traumatic health event.

"My mother suffered a major neurological event which caused heavy hemorrhage," Ana Walshe wrote. "Not only did he save her life, but he also brought her and the entire family comfort and joy during the course of her illness."

"Brian has been working consistently on breaking the past habits of his family and we are all looking forward to the new chapter of his life," Walshe wrote in the letter.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Neama Rahman told Fox News Digital that it is a "reasonable explanation" for Walshe to be "a victim of domestic violence."

"This looks like domestic violence," Rahman said. "It's just speculation, but this looks like she was punched."

Walshe did not only edit one Instagram picture just before sending her letter to the federal judge.

She edited many other pictures on her Instagram account just two weeks before sending the letter, including one promoting an event put on by her husband.

"Please join my husband Brian as he hosts his workshop this evening at 7pm. Eventbrite link in bio," Walshe wrote in the edited post.

According to an Eventbrite description, the event, hosted on Nov. 16, 2021, sought to help attendees "Find out how your emotional world is standing in the way of your financial health."

Brian Walshe pleaded guilty in April 2021 to selling two fake 1978 Andy Warhol paintings for $80,000 to a dealer in California, according to court records.

He was charged on Sunday and is accused of misleading police in the disappearance of his wife.

Ana Walshe was last seen on New Year's Day when she was reportedly expected to use a ride-sharing service to Logan International Airport in Boston to board a flight to Washington, D.C., police said. Her cellphone has been shut off since disappearing, according to police, who said she did not leave a digital footprint.

The mother did not get to the airport and was reported missing by her family and her employer, Tishman Speyer.