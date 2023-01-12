Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

Ana Walshe's husband, Brian Walshe, threatened to kill her in 2014 before marrying: Police report

Brian Walshe has been charged after allegedly misleading police in the disappearance of his wife.

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Ana Walshe, the missing mother and real estate executive, reported to Washington, D.C. police in 2014 that Brian Walshe threatened to kill her as well as her friend in a phone call.

"C-1 reports that on listed date and time s-1 made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill c-1 and her friend. S-1 now lives in Boston, Massachusetts," the police report states. 

The incident happened on Aug. 2, 2014, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital that C-1 refers to Ana Knipp, her maiden name, and S-1 refers to Brian Walshe.

Brian and Ana Walshe seen in September 2016.

Brian and Ana Walshe seen in September 2016. (Ana Walshe/Facebook)

The police report shows that Ana Walshe "refused to cooperate in the prosecution."

"The case was closed because we were unable to proceed due to the victim’s cooperation," a spokesperson for the police department told Fox News Digital.

According to the police report, the phone call with Brian Walshe lasted seven minutes.

Ana and Brian Walshe pictured in a 2015 Facebook post. 

Ana and Brian Walshe pictured in a 2015 Facebook post.  (Ana Walshe/Facebook)

The couple married in 2015 and Ana Walshe also moved to the Boston, Massachusetts area in the same year, according to court documents.

Brian Walshe was charged on Sunday, being accused of misleading police in the disappearance of his wife.

Ana Walshe was last seen on New Year's Day when she reportedly was expected to use a ride-sharing service to Logan International Airport in Boston in order to board a flight to Washington, D.C., according to police.

Ana Walshe pictured in a November 2022 Instagram post.

Ana Walshe pictured in a November 2022 Instagram post. (Ana Walshe/Instagram)

Since then, police say her phone has been turned off, adding that she didn't leave a digital footprint. She didn't make it to the airport and was reported missing by her employer, Tishman Speyer, and her family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

