Amtrak train crash: Boy Scout troops help fellow passengers after deadly derailment in Missouri

The Boy Scout troops were heading to their home in Wisconsin after an intense week-long backpacking trip in New Mexico

By Lawrence Richard , Garrett Tenney | Fox News
Two Boy Scouts troops who were on a Chicago-bound Amtrak train that derailed after hitting a dump truck in Missouri, assisted fellow passengers in getting them to safety and provided first-aid, Fox News has learned.

In the immediate aftermath of the derailing, the two groups of scouts broke windows and helped pull people out of train cars. They also used their advanced first-aid training to help injured passengers before first-responders arrived at the crash site.

In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, an Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. 

In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, an Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022.  (Dax McDonald via AP)

One of the scouts, a 15-year-old boy, located the driver of the dump truck and assisted him before the driver died from his injuries.

The driver was ejected from his vehicle during the crash and was laying in a nearby ditch when the scout provided him first aid and attempted to stabilize him.

The 15 year old then comforted him until the driver passed away.

Two of the group's leaders were injured during the derailment and were subsequently transported to the hospital for medical attention. Their injuries included broken bones, broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Two troops (Troop 73 and Troop 12) consisting of 16 boys (ages 13 to 17) and 8 leaders were on board the Chicago-bound Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri on June 27, 2022. The scouts assisted other passengers and provided first aid to those who were injured. (Boy Scouts/Fox News)

One of the boys was also injured and may be staying overnight at a hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

In total, the two Boy Scout troops (Troop 73 and Troop 12) consisted of 16 boys (ages 13 to 17) and eight leaders. They were on their home to Appleton, Wisconsin following an intense week-long backpacking trip in New Mexico.

At least three people were killed and 50 people were injured when the train derailed, officials said. The deceased included two people aboard the train and the dump truck driver.

Two troops (Troop 73 and Troop 12) consisting of 16 boys (ages 13 to 17) and 8 leaders were on board the Chicago-bound Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri on June 27, 2022. The scouts assisted other passengers and provided first aid to those who were injured.

Multiple victims were airlifted to hospitals via helicopter or transported via ambulances by local first responders.

The Amtrak Southwest Chief train was carrying 243 passengers and 12 crew members at the time of the wreck, Amtrak officials said.

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after hitting a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo.

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after hitting a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The incident happened a day after another Amtrak train, carrying 80 people, hit a car in Northern California. At least three people were killed, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.