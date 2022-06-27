Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

3 killed as Amtrak train hits car in Northern California

Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital, while three were pronounced dead at the scene

Associated Press
Three people were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car ín Northern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. in Brentwood, about an hour’s drive southeast of San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Three people died at the scene. Two adults and a child were taken to the hospital, and there was no immediate word on their conditions, KRON-TV reported.

The victims were inside the four-door sedan when it was struck. The car came to rest about 60 feet away from the tracks.

The Amtrak logo is seen on a train at Union Station in Washington, DC, on April 22, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) 

There were 80 people aboard the Amtrak train, but nobody was hurt, officials said.

Amtrak riders board a train at Penn Station in New York City in an undated photo.

The crash is under investigation.

