American teen who disappeared in Germany after leaving Caribbean Princess cruise ship is found safe

A missing 14-year-old American boy has been found safe after he left a cruise ship that docked in Germany and disappeared, authorities said Saturday.

Aydin Brown was found unharmed at around 10 p.m. in Brandenburg, a city over two hours away from where he went missing in the port town of Rostock-Warnemünde on Thursday, local police said.

Brown was last seen exiting the Caribbean Princess cruise ship shortly after it docked on July 4 at the port of Warnemünde. Brown was taking the cruise with his grandmother when the pair reportedly got into an argument, which led Brown to leave the ship, police previously said.

Princess previously told Fox News Digital that they were working with local police to find Brown after the teen disembarked "without an escort."

Concerns grew over Brown’s whereabouts after family members posted on social media that the teen "may have been lured away" in their "worst nightmare" after he left the ship.

Police said investigators picked up the teen’s trail near Potsdam, a city on the border of Berlin, after "intensive investigation" and the evaluation of technical data.

Brown was found in Brandenburg, about an hour west of Berlin. Police said he was unharmed and accompanied by a 19-year-old whom he is believed to have met in Rostock.

At this stage in the investigation, police said there were no indications of a crime.

Brown’s family said in an update on social media that the 14-year-old was found safe, thanking everyone who continued to share updates during the ordeal.

"Thank You from the bottom of our hearts!" Amy Kopischke, a cousin of Brown wrote. "Our Prayers were answered and Aydin was found safe!!"

Family wrote on social media that Brown was reunited with his grandmother and mother, who had flown to Germany after he went missing, later Saturday night.

