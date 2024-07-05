American teen missing in Germany after family fears he was 'lured' from Caribbean Princess cruise ship

Authorities are searching for a missing American teenager who disappeared while on a Caribbean Princess cruise docked in Germany.

Aydin Brown, 14, was last seen exiting a Caribbean Princess cruise ship shortly after it docked on July 4 at the port of Warnemünde, according to Rostock Police.

Caribbean Princess told Fox News Digital that they are working with local police to find Brown.

"We are actively collaborating with German law enforcement on a missing person’s case involving a 14-year-old young man who disembarked from the Caribbean Princess in Warnemunde on Thursday morning without an escort.

"My worst nightmare continues to unroll. Aydin remains missing. It appears once he left the ship in Warnemunde, Germany, he may have been lured away," Anne Yaktiyol, a cousin of Brown, wrote in a post on social media.

The Rostock police are now using a photo from a surveillance camera to search for the witness who, according to previous investigations, was out and about with the missing teen on Thursday morning prior to his disappearance.

Warnemünde, the city Brown was last seen in, is about two hours from Berlin.

"My cousin Anne took her grandson Aydin on a special European cruise! (Just the two of them) He got off the ship in Germany and went missing about 24 hours ago!," Amy Kopischke, another cousin of Brown wrote in a post.

It remains unclear whether Brown left the ship on his own or if he was accompanied by his grandmother. Rostock police said an investigation revealed that Brown and his grandmother reportedly got into an argument which led him to leave the ship.

Police are requesting the witness report immediately to the Rostock Criminal Investigation Department.

The police are also asking the public for help with any information on Brown's whereabouts.

"Who knows the unknown young man or can provide information about his whereabouts? Who saw the missing man at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning together with the as yet unknown man at the train station in Warnemünde?" Rostock Police said in a release.

Brown is described as being approximately 5'8" tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing around 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray, zip-up sweatshirt and dark-colored trouser pants. He was also carrying a large black backpack with "AMAZON" on the front.

"Upon discovering the situation, we immediately contacted the local police, who have been leading the search ever since," the cruise line said in a statement. "We understand the distress this situation has caused and will continue to provide ongoing on-site support to the family during this challenging time."