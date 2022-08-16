Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

Alligator kills elderly woman in South Carolina: police

South Carolina alligator attack victim identified as 88-year-old Nancy Becker

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An elderly woman was attacked and killed by an alligator in South Carolina, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says.

First responders were called for an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head around 11:15 a.m Monday, according to a news release. 

Once on scene, emergency personnel found a woman dead, as well as an alligator.

The Beaufort County Coroner's Office, as well as the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded.

FLORIDA WOMAN ATTACKED BY ALLIGATORS AT COUNTRY CLUB IDENTIFIED

The victim was identified as 88-year-old Nancy Becker, ABC News reports. It appears she was gardening near a pond in an adult-only community when she slipped into the water. The gator was "guarding" Becker when located, according to responders. 

"The gator, a 9-foot, 8-inch male, has been euthanized," the report reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Sun City Hilton Head community has around two hundred lagoons and ponds, a sheriff's deputy told WTOC. The deputy added people should assume alligators are in most of those bodies of water.

The investigation into this incident is being handled by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner's Office.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.