Alligator kills elderly woman in South Carolina: police

An elderly woman was attacked and killed by an alligator in South Carolina, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says.

First responders were called for an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head around 11:15 a.m Monday, according to a news release.

Once on scene, emergency personnel found a woman dead, as well as an alligator.

The Beaufort County Coroner's Office, as well as the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded.

The victim was identified as 88-year-old Nancy Becker, ABC News reports. It appears she was gardening near a pond in an adult-only community when she slipped into the water. The gator was "guarding" Becker when located, according to responders.



"The gator, a 9-foot, 8-inch male, has been euthanized," the report reads.

The Sun City Hilton Head community has around two hundred lagoons and ponds, a sheriff's deputy told WTOC. The deputy added people should assume alligators are in most of those bodies of water.

The investigation into this incident is being handled by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner's Office.