Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida woman attacked by alligators at country club identified

The elderly woman killed by alligators been identified as Rose Marie Wiegand

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The woman whose was attacked by alligators when she fell into a pond at a Florida country club has been identified, according to a local report.

Residents of the Boca Royale neighborhood where the woman lived told local NBC2 that the deceased is Rose Marie Wiegand, a woman in her 80s.

"She lives a couple doors down from me, and she would bring our trash cans up if we were out of town," Kurt Kauffman told the local station. "Very kind. She always came up. She introduced herself when we moved in."

Wiegand had reportedly fallen into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, Fla., and two alligators swam towards her as she struggled to get out of the water.

ELDERLY WOMAN KILLED BY ALLIGATORS AFTER FALLING INTO COUNTRY CLUB POND

Florida alligator tries to take a bite out of GoPro camera Video

An alligator trapper caught the alligators that were seen in the pond, the NBC affiliate reported. One of them was 8 feet 10 inches long, and the other was 7 feet 7 inches long.

Fox News reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office for further details, but they did not immediately respond.

ALLIGATOR INTERRUPTS GOLF GAME BY GRABBING GOLFER’S BALL ON FLORIDA COURSE

12-foot alligator breaks into Florida home causing major damage Video

Kauffman said alligators "live in the community" and are commonly seen crossing streets as they go "from pond to pond" in the area.

Another neighbor, John Whitworth, said he too has seen the creatures around the area and did not think of them as a danger.

Giant alligator spotted in Florida neighborhood Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I mean it’s pretty horrible, and it’s shocking to think that that could actually happen. We see alligators from time to time but never thought that anything like that could happen," he said.

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.