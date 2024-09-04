Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Who is the alleged Georgia school shooter? What we know

Colt Gray, 14, allegedly opened fire at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia

Gabriele Regalbuto By Gabriele Regalbuto Fox News
Published
close
Four individuals lost their lives: Nicole Parker Video

Four individuals lost their lives: Nicole Parker

Panelists Nicole Parker and Joe Cardinale discuss the deadly Georgia shooting that left at least four dead and nine injured on ‘Your World.’

This is a developing story.

Colt Gray, the alleged gunman who opened fire at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, killed four people and injured at least nine Wednesday morning when he began shooting at innocent victims inside the school, police say.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., around two hours after classes at Apalachee had begun, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an active shooter.

"Within minutes, law enforcement was on scene as well as two school resource officers assigned here to the school," Barrow County Sheriff Judd Smith told reporters during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. 

GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

People leave Apalachee High School after a shooting

People leave Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga.   (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

"Once they encountered the subject, the subject immediately surrendered to these officers, and he was taken into custody."

Officials said the four victims killed were two students and two teachers. 

Surviving victims have been taken to local hospitals to be treated for various degrees of injury, according to law enforcement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gray, a 14-year-old student at Apalachee High School, will be charged with murder and prosecuted as an adult, according to Smith.

An ambulance departs Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school

An ambulance departs Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga.   (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 4 DEAD, 1 SUSPECT IN CUSTODY, AUTHORITIES SAY

Local law enforcement is coordinating both the investigation and charges with District Attorney Brad Smith of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit.

"The priority right now for us, within this investigation, is to gather all the facts," Smith said. "This is a murder investigation."

Georgia police have yet to release the identities of the victims.

Gabriele Regalbuto is a Senior Editor of SEO at Fox News Digital. Gabriele has a Journalism and Communications degree from West Virginia University. She has worked to produce content for newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms. At Fox, she has assisted in coverage of breaking news events including the 2024 presidential cycle, 2022 midterm elections, Queen Elizabeth II's death, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.