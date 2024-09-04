Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

Georgia high school shooting: Casualties reported, one suspect in custody, sheriff says

Authorities responded to reported gunfire at Apalachee High School

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
A high school in Georgia was temporarily put on hard lockdown amid reports of gunfire from inside the building.

Authorities confirmed multiple casualties at Apalachee High School in Georgia on Wednesday. 

"At approximately 10:23 a.m. officers from multiple law enforcement agencies and Fire/EMS personnel were dispatched to the high school in reference to a reported active shooting," the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement reported by local 11Alive. "At the time of this release, one suspect is in custody. Casualties have been reported, however details on the number or their conditions is not available at this time."

