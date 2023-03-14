Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Alex Murdaugh's accomplice Russell Lafitte files second motion for new trial after Murdaugh's guilty verdict

Russell Laffitte was convicted in November 2022 on charges related to Murdaugh's decade-long corruption schemes

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Murdaugh appeal's best argument is this: Mark Eiglarsh Video

Murdaugh appeal's best argument is this: Mark Eiglarsh

Criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh gives his take on Alex Murdaugh's team appealing his murder conviction on 'The Story.'

Russell Laffitte, Alex Murdaugh's friend and the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank, on March 9 filed a second motion for a new trial, and he is using Murdaugh's testimony to prove his innocence.

Laffitte, 51, was convicted in November 2022 on six financial crime charges related to Murdaugh's decade-long corruption schemes totaling millions of dollars, and a South Carolina judge on March 6 denied his initial motion for a new trial.

"On February 23, 2023, Mr. Murdaugh explicitly stated, for the first time in sworn testimony, that he did not participate in a conspiracy with Mr. Lafitte because Mr. Lafitte did not participate in the financial crimes," the new motion states. "Mr. Murdaugh took full responsibility for his own actions and testified that Mr. Laffitte did nothing wrong and did not have any knowledge of Mr. Murdaugh’s criminal activity."

A South Carolina jury on March 3 found Murdaugh, 54, guilty of murdering his 52-year-old wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, at his hunting estate called Moselle in Islandton on June 7, 2021.

ALEX MURDAUGH: TIMELINE OF ONCE-POWERFUL SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL

Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte exits federal court in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sept. 6.

Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte exits federal court in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sept. 6. ((John Monk/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Prosecutors said Murdaugh killed his wife and son to divert attention from his 99 financial crimes charges stemming from 19 separate indictments and totaling nearly $9 million. His accused of embezzling money from his family's generations-old personal injury law firm and its clients.

ALEX MURDAUGH'S FRIEND RUSSELL LAFFITTE DENIED NEW TRIAL FOR FINANCIAL CRIMES

Laffitte helped Murdaugh steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from six of the former lawyer's clients, according to federal prosecutors.

New mugshots for Alex Murdaugh and Russell Laffitte from Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

New mugshots for Alex Murdaugh and Russell Laffitte from Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Richland County Detention Center/Kershaw County Detention Center)

While the initial indictment did not mention Murdaugh by name, it said Laffitte collected nearly $392,000 in fees for serving as a personal representative for the six clients of a "personal injury attorney at a law firm in Hampton, South Carolina," according to a July press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of South Carolina.

PROSECUTORS WILL TIE ALEX MURDAUGH ‘UP LIKE A PRETZEL’ DURING FINANCIAL CRIMES TRIAL, VICTIMS' ATTORNEY SAYS

Laffitte transferred personal loans to himself and Murdaugh from the six conservator accounts, and they used the funds for personal expenses, prosecutors said during his trial last year.

Alex Murdaugh listens to defense attorney Jim Griffin give his closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. 

Alex Murdaugh listens to defense attorney Jim Griffin give his closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.  ( Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool)

The new motion for a new trial quotes Murdaugh's testimony when he took the witness stand in his own trial.

NEWLY UNEARTHED ALEX MURDAUGH COMMERCIAL AD VIDEO ALLEGEDLY EXPLOITS FORMER DISABLED CLIENT

"I don’t dispute any of this — that I took money that didn’t belong to me, that I misled people… that trusted me to do that and that what I did was terrible. I don’t dispute that," Murdaugh said. "…Russell Laffitte never conspired with me to do anything. Whatever was done, was done by me." 

Mugshot of Alex Murdaugh after being processed at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center.

Mugshot of Alex Murdaugh after being processed at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center. (South Carolina Department of Corrections)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added later: "You keep talking about stuff I did with Russell Laffitte, but what I want to let you know is that I did this, and I am the one that took people’s money that I shouldn’t have taken and that Russell Laffitte was not involved in helping me do that knowingly. … If he did it, he did it without knowing it."

The Laffitte and Murdaugh families rose to South Carolina prominence around the same time in the early 20th century, when the Lafittes founded Palmetto State Bank, and the Murdaugh family began Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick — now known as The Parker Law Group.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.