Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Experts weigh impact of bomb threat's impact on jury

WALTERBORO, S.C. – South Carolina attorney Justin Bamberg said the bomb threat called into the Colleton County Courthouse Wednesday could derail Alex Murdaugh's murder trial.

"The biggest question is what impact would something like this have on the jury — even when there’s no reason for the jurors to be scared," Bamberg, of Bamberg Legal, told Fox News Digital.

It's possible that some members of the panel of four men and eight women were so rattled by the bomb threat they will try to get off the jury, he added.

The trial was interrupted Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m. when a call came into the court's general sessions phone line.

ALEX MURDAUGH: TIMELINE OF THE ONCE POWERFUL SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL

Judge Clifton Newman calmly halted the trial moments after the state called its 38th witness.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have to evacuate the building at this time, so we'll be in recess until we discover what's going on," he calmly said.

ALEX MURDAUGH TRIAL RESUMES AFTER BOMB THREAT WITH TESTIMONY ON MURDAUGH VEHICLE TRACKING

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division dispatched a bomb squad to sweep the building, and the trial resumed at about 3:10 p.m. The judge did not address the bizarre incident in open court.

Bamberg, who represents several victims whose settlements were stolen by the disgraced attorney, suspects a random person was behind the alarming phone call.

PHOTO GALLERY: ALEX MURDAUGH DOUBLE MURDER TRIAL EVACUATED

"My gut instinct would be that it’s not someone tied to the case just because that would be astronomically stupid," he told Fox News Digital.

He said bomb threats aren't unusual in high-profile cases.

Bamberg noted that, during the closely watched 1995 trial of Susan Smith, the proceeding was also interrupted by a bomb threat.

PAUL MURDAUGH CELLPHONE VIDEO PLACES ALEX MURDAUGH AT SOUTH CAROLINA CRIME SCENE, WITNESSES SAY

Smith was later convicted of drowning her two young sons in a case that garnered international headlines.

The local attorney has attended the majority of Murdaugh's trial but was not present Wednesday.

ALEX MURDAUGH TRIAL: CRUCIAL VIDEO COULD COMPLICATE DOUBLE MURDER DEFENSE

Murdaugh's former law firm, now known as the Parker Law Group, paid back the allegedly stolen funds and then some, Bamberg said.

Philip Holloway, criminal defense attorney with the Holloway Law Group, called the threat "not at all uncommon" and said it was unlikely to affect the outcome of the trial.

"Sometimes, we see [bomb threats] when someone wants to delay a foreclosure," Holloway said. "There could be a number of reasons why someone would want to blow up a courthouse."

Wednesday marked the 11th day of Murdaugh's murder trial. The disbarred attorney is accused of gunning down his 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, and executing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, on the family's hunting estate in Islandton.

Prosecutors have argued that the scion of a once powerful legal dynasty committed the brutal slayings to prevent his decade-long financial schemes from coming to light.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had allegedly embezzled nearly $9 million from his clients' settlements and from the law firm his great-grandfather founded in 1910.

Murdaugh has been indicted on 99 financial crimes spanning 19 indictments.

He has denied the allegations.