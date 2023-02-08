Alex Murdaugh trial suspended, courthouse evacuated following bomb threat

Alex Murdaugh's former paralegal recounts uncovering fraud

Annette Griswold testified Wednesday that her boss, Alex Murdaugh, had her write checks to "Forge," the fake account he created to look like the legitimate company Forge Consulting.

Forge Consulting helps clients structure their settlements -- but Alex was allegedly diverting client funds to an account he controlled named "Forge" that he used as his personal piggy bank.

But, at the time, she didn't realize what he was doing. He often diverted the money when she was out of the office and had another paralegal unfamiliar with the cases handle payments, she said.

But her suspicions grew when she started trying to locate a $792,000 fee from a case Alex tried with his friend, attorney Chris Wilson.

Alex said the disbursement hadn't been paid yet but a staffer at Wilson's firm said they had cut him a check already. Griswold flagged the discrepancy to CFO Jeanne Seckinger.

"We both had a nagging feeling of 'this is not good. Something is wrong,'" she testified.

On June 7, 2021, Seckinger confronted Alex about the missing fee but was brushed off when he got a call that his father had been admitted to the hospital and was terminal.

Early the next morning, Griswold saw a missed call from Alex's brother, also a partner at the firm, Randolph "Randy" Murdaugh IV, and called him back.

"It's bad, Annette, it's real bad," he told her. "It's Maggie and Paul. They've been shot and murdered."

The shocking slayings put an end to the inquiries about the missing settlement fee until Sept. 2, 2021.

Griswold went into Alex's office to find a file. "I picked it up, and when I did, a check floated like a feather to the ground," she told the jurors. "I saw the check and what it said and what it had on it, and instantly became very upset."

It was the settlement payment from Wilson's firm that Alex claimed he never received.

"He was fired the next day," she said.