Alex Murdaugh trial suspended, courthouse evacuated following bomb threat
Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer, assistant prosecutor and scion of a powerful South Carolina legal dynasty, is charged with the double murder of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
incoming update…
People are shown evacuating the Colleton County Courthouse after a reported bomb threat.
Prosecutors had just called their 38th witness, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agent Brian Hudak when Judge Clifton Newman ordered the evacuation of the building.
A few moments later, a fire truck pulled up in front of the courthouse and prosecutors headed across the street to order lunch from the food trucks.
The perimeter around building has been blocked off, preventing reports from returning to the media staging area.
Judge Clifton Newman ordered evacuation of the Colleton County Courthouse Wednesday -- bringing Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial to an abrupt stop before lunch.
"Ladies and gentlemen, we have to evacuate the building at this time so we'll be in recess until we discover what's going on," he said in a calm voice.
The crowd was told to go across the street. The evacuation was spurred by a reported bomb threat. Alex was whisked away in a police car.
Moments after prosecutors called their 38th witness, Judge Clifton Newman ordered the evacuation of the Colleton County Courthouse at Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial due to a reported bomb threat.
"Ladies and gentlemen, we have to evacuate the building at this time so we'll be in recess until we discover what's going on," he said in a calm voice.
Alex was escorted to a police vehicle and driven away.
The judge did not disclose the reason for the evacuation. The courthouse has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to a courthouse source.
Alex is on trial for executing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, to prevent his decade-long financial schemes from coming to light.
Judge Clifton Newman said that the trial would resume at 2:30 p.m. The crowd has been instructed to stand across the street from the courthouse.
Austin Westfall contributed to this report.
Annette Griswold, a secretary at The Parker Law Group, where she worked with Alex Murdaugh for nine years, testified Wednesday that she received an apology text from Alex while he was in rehab.
Alex went to rehab more than four months after the murders of his wife , Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021, and less than a month after he was fired from The Parker Law Group — then known as Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick. Alex staged a botched suicide plot after his termination from the firm.
On Sept. 26, 2021, Alex sent a text message to Griswald and another secretary at the firm expressing his hope to make amends. Griswald read the text aloud in court on Wednesday.
“Hey, it’s Alex. I’m finally feeling a little bit better each day,” the text message said. “I’m over the worst but still feel like i have the flu. Real weak. I’m have been worried about y’all and I’m sorry I didn’t get to tell y’all myself. I know both of you have been hurt badly by me. I know it sounds hollow, but I am truly sorry.”
He continued: “The better I get, the more guilt I have. I have an awful lot to try to make right when I get out of here. The worst part is knowing I did the most damage to those I love the most. I’m not sure how I let myself get where I did. I am committed to getting better and hope to mend as many relationships as I can. You both are special people and important to me. Please know how sorry I am to have made you part of my misdeeds. I hope you are doing as well as possible. I love you very much.”
A fourth witness testified Wednesday that she can hear Alex Murdaugh's voice in a cellphone video Paul Murdaugh recorded just before he was murdered on June 7, 2021.
Alex is charged with fatally shooting his youngest son with a shotgun and his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, with a rifle near the dog kennels of the family's sprawling hunting estate known as Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina, at about 8:50 p.m. that evening.
About three minutes prior to their deaths, Paul Murdaugh recorded a video of one of the dogs on the family's property that belonged to his friend because something was wrong with the dog's tail.
The video was played again in court Wednesday while Annette Griswold, who worked for Alex for nine years at Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick -- the law firm founded by Alex's great-grandfather -- took the witness stand.
Griswold told prosecutor Creighton Waters that she could hear Maggie's, Paul's and Alex's voices in the video.
“How sure are you?” Waters asked.
“I’m 100% sure," Griswold said.
Another one of Alex's friends, attorney Ronnie Corsby, also said he was 100% sure he could hear Alex's voice in the video during his Tuesday testimony. Two of Paul's friends said they were also sure they could hear his voice in the video in their testimony last week.
The video presents a challenge to Alex's claim that he was napping at the time Paul and Maggie were shot. He then says he drove to his mother's house and returned to Moselle later around 10 p.m., when he discovered his wife's and son's bodies.
Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.
Alex Murdaugh arrived for the 11th day of his double murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023.
He was escorted from a black van into the Colleton County Courthouse.
Alex's only living son, 26-year-old Buster Murdaugh, was also seen arriving at the courthouse ahead of the trial with his girlfriend, Brooklynn White.
Buster has been seated in the gallery everyday since the trial started last month.
Alex is charged with gunning down his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son, Paul Murdaugh, in June 2021 at the family's hunting estate in Islantdon, South Carolina.
Prosecutors have argued that Alex committed the murders to prevent his alleged financial crimes from coming to light.
Annette Griswold testified Wednesday that her boss, Alex Murdaugh, had her write checks to "Forge," the fake account he created to look like the legitimate company Forge Consulting.
Forge Consulting helps clients structure their settlements -- but Alex was allegedly diverting client funds to an account he controlled named "Forge" that he used as his personal piggy bank.
But, at the time, she didn't realize what he was doing. He often diverted the money when she was out of the office and had another paralegal unfamiliar with the cases handle payments, she said.
But her suspicions grew when she started trying to locate a $792,000 fee from a case Alex tried with his friend, attorney Chris Wilson.
Alex said the disbursement hadn't been paid yet but a staffer at Wilson's firm said they had cut him a check already. Griswold flagged the discrepancy to CFO Jeanne Seckinger.
"We both had a nagging feeling of 'this is not good. Something is wrong,'" she testified.
On June 7, 2021, Seckinger confronted Alex about the missing fee but was brushed off when he got a call that his father had been admitted to the hospital and was terminal.
Early the next morning, Griswold saw a missed call from Alex's brother, also a partner at the firm, Randolph "Randy" Murdaugh IV, and called him back.
"It's bad, Annette, it's real bad," he told her. "It's Maggie and Paul. They've been shot and murdered."
The shocking slayings put an end to the inquiries about the missing settlement fee until Sept. 2, 2021.
Griswold went into Alex's office to find a file. "I picked it up, and when I did, a check floated like a feather to the ground," she told the jurors. "I saw the check and what it said and what it had on it, and instantly became very upset."
It was the settlement payment from Wilson's firm that Alex claimed he never received.
"He was fired the next day," she said.
Alex Murdaugh 's former paralegal nicknamed him the "Tasmanian devil," describing him as erratic but also "extremely intelligent."
Annette Griswold worked for Alex for nine years at Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick -- the law firm founded by his great-grandfather -- until he was pushed out for stealing funds.
Alex, she said, kept unusual hours, often strolling into the office just before 5 p.m. when the staff was ready to head home.
"I sometimes referred to Alex as a Tasmanian devil cause when he walked in, no matter what you were doing, you started spinning because he was just coming through shouting everybody’s name and ready to get work down," she testified.
She also described him as "extremely intelligent when he comes to the law."
After the Murdaughs were sued over a deadly 2019 boat wreck, Alex's demeanor changed.
"He's always been hard to sit still and get answers from,,"she testified. "But it got extremely worse after the boat accident. He was rarely there, and when he was, the door was closed. You could tell the boat crash was weighing heavy on him, it was consuming his life almost."
Paul drunkenly crashed his father's boat into a bridge in Beaufort County, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach and injuring four other passengers.
Prosecutors have argued that the wrongful death lawsuit threatened to expose Alex's alleged decade-long embezzlement schemes.
The murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, halted the boat crash litigation and bought Alex time, prosecutors contend.
On cross-examination, gunshot residue expert Megan Fletcher confirmed that gunshot residue particles can remain on inanimate objects forever unless they are washed off.
On Tuesday, Fletcher testified that she found one particle on Alex Murdaugh’s hands, three on his white T-shirt, three on his shorts, one on the seat belt of the Chevrolet Suburban he drove to the murder scene and none on his shoes.
Defense lawyer Jim Griffin asked if she can say when or how these particles were deposited on the items, and she confirmed that she could not.
Griffin asked whether the particle found on Alex's hand would be consistent with him retrieving a firearm from the main residence after the murders.
“I did not know he had a firearm in his hand but that would be consistent with someone who had a firearm in his hand,” she said.
Fletcher testified that 52 gunshot residue particles were found on a rain jacket retrieved in September 2021 -- three months after the slayings -- at the home of Alex's parents.
Prosecutors contend that Alex stashed the bundled up raincoat at his parents' home one week after the murders and suggested a gun may have been hidden inside.
Thirty-eight of the gunshot residue particles were found on the inside of the jacket.
“They’re unusual because they are on the interior of a garment and it’s a large number,” she testified on redirect.
Alex Murdaugh's sister Lynn Murdaugh Goettee, his son, Buster Murdaugh, and his girlfriend, Brooklynn White, arrived at the Colleton County Courthouse together shortly before 9:20 a.m.
They have become fixtures in the courtroom, attending everyday of the double murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina, since it began last month.
Alex can sometimes be seen talking to Buster and even mouthing "I love you" during breaks in the trial.
The disgraced attorney's brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, has also been present everyday. Alex's brother, Randolph "Randy" Murdaugh IV, makes more sporadic appearances. He's expected to testify for the prosecution.
The family sits a few rows behind the defense table. The trial is expected to resume Wednesday with cross-examination of South Carolina Law Enforcement Division forensic scientist Megan Fletcher.
She testified Tuesday that she found gunshot residue on the clothes Alex was wearing the night of the slayings, and a raincoat prosecutors allege belonged to him that was later found at his parents' home.
Alex Murdaugh, 54, the once powerful scion of a South Carolina legal dynasty, is on trial for the slayings of his wife and son.Prosecutors say Alex gunned down 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their troubled 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
The Murdaughs, a prominent Democratic family, wielded enormous judicial and political power for nearly a century.
A comprehensive timeline details the events that contributed to Alex's downfall and the progress of his murder trial.
The family’s dominance began to wane after Paul was criminally charged for a deadly 2019 boat wreck that triggered a series of lawsuits and threatened to expose his father’s financial schemes.
The accident set in motion a spiral of destruction that has stained the family’s legacy.
For 87 years, three generations of Murdaughs served as the top prosecutor overseeing five counties in South Carolina's Lowcountry.
That reign ended in 2005 when Alex's father, Randolph Murdaugh III, stepped down from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office -- the chief prosecuting agency for Colleton, Hampton, Allendale, Beaufort and Jasper counties.
At the time of the murders, Alex was a volunteer prosecutors in the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Paul Murdaugh was 22 when he and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, were shot to death near the dog kennels on the family's sprawling hunting estate in Islantdon, South Carolina.
His father, Alex Murdaugh, is on trial for their murders accused of executing his wife with a rifle and gunning down his son with a shotgun.
Paul was at the helm of his father’s boat in February 2019 when he crashed into a bridge, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach and injuring four others.
He was charged with three felony counts of boating under the influence. Paul had used his mother’s credit card and his older brother Buster Murdaugh’s ID to buy alcohol for the excursion.
The Murdaugh family was hit with a wrongful death suit that threatened to expose Alex’s decade-long schemes to steal from his law firm and clients.
Three days after Paul’s murder, a hearing in the boat wreck case to determine whether Alex would have to disclose his financial records was canceled.
Several witnesses have described Paul as an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and roaming the family’s 1,700 acre property.
"Paul’s just a really fun guy," his friend, William McElveen, testified. "The life of the party kind of guy. Everybody that really knew him loved him. Just a great guy."
Prosecutors have argued that Alex Murdaugh was "burning through cash like crazy" and "extremely leveraged,” which they allege was part of his motive in the murders of his son, Paul Murdaugh, and wife, Maggie Murdaugh.
Alex is charged with fatally shooting Paul and Maggie on the evening of June 7, 2021, though he claims he was never at the scene of the crime when it occurred.
Prosecutors say he shot his wife and son in an effort to distract from his financial wrongdoings dating back more than a decade.
He has been charged with 99 financial crimes alleging he stole more than $9 million.
Palmetto State Bank CEO and President Jan Malinowski testified last week that Alex owed the bank $4.2 million as of August 2021.
Parker Law Group CFO Jeanne Seckinger testified Tuesday that the law firm, which has been in the Murdaugh family since 1910, had to repay its clients about $5 million as a result of Alex's theft.
While Judge Clifton Newman ruled that evidence of Alex's alleged financial crimes can be admitted at his trial, he also noted on Tuesday that his apparent financial wrongdoings do not indicate guilt for his two murder charges.
His financial charges do, however, indicate potential motive for the shootings.
Warning: Graphic Content
Alex Murdaugh is accused of blasting his 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh twice with a shotgun at the family's sprawling South Carolina estate, leaving horrific injuries.
The second shot entered Paul Murdaugh's left shoulder traveling into his neck and brain, wrote state forensic expert Dr. Kenneth Kinsey in an affidavit.
"Brain was completely detached from head," which would have caused immediate death, Kinsey stated in the report.
Paul was first struck in the chest as he stood in the feed room connected to the property's dog kennels, an outbuilding on the family's property in Islandton, South Carolina.
“The gases from that shot literally exploded his head like a watermelon hit by a sledgehammer,” Alex’s defense lawyer Dick Harpootlian said in opening statements. “All that was left was the front of his face. Everything else was gone. His brain exploded out of his head, hit the ceiling in the shed and dropped to his feet. Horrendous. Horrible. Butchering.”
Paul’s mother, Maggie Murdaugh, was shot at least five times – including in the back of the head – with a semiautomatic rifle and died about 30 yards from her son.
Will Loving testified last week that his friend, Paul Murdaugh, sent him a Snapchat video at 7:56 p.m., about an hour before he was killed.Alex Murdaugh is seen wearing a blue shirt and long khaki pants. He and his son, Paul, can be heard laughing about a poorly planted tree in the clip played for jurors.
Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Loving to describe Alex's clothes in the footage -- including his shoes.
Prosecutors say an hour later, Alex gunned down Paul and his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, to prevent his alleged financial crimes from coming to light.
Two hours after the Snapchat recording, Alex called 911 at 10:07 p.m. to report that his wife and son were "badly shot."
In his videotaped interview with investigators, Alex is wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, indicating he had changed his clothes since the 7:56 p.m. Snapchat video.
At one point during cross-examination, Loving glowingly described the father and son's relationship. "It kind of seemed like he was the apple of his eye,” Loving said.
In addition to the Snapchat video, Paul also recorded a cellphone video that prosecutors say places Alex at the scene three minutes before the murders.
Spectators are lining up this morning outside the Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.
The hopefuls are seeking a seat inside the courtroom to witness the trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of a local South Carolina bank, was convicted in November on six financial crimes charges related to disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh's decade-long corruption schemes.
The Laffitte and Murdaugh families rose to South Carolina prominence around the same time in the early 20th century, when the Lafittes founded Palmetto State Bank and the Murdaugh family began a personal injury law firm.
Three generations of the Murdaugh family served as the top prosecutor in the Lowcountry of South Carolina for 86 years.
Laffitte helped Murdaugh steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from six of the former lawyer's clients, according to federal prosecutors.
While the initial indictment did not mention Murdaugh by name, it said Laffitte collected nearly $392,000 in fees for serving as a personal representative for the six clients of a "personal injury attorney at a law firm in Hampton, South Carolina," according to a July press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of South Carolina.
The clients included two sisters, Alania Spohn and Hannah Plyler, who were injured in a 2005 car accident that killed their mother and brother when they were children.
Laffitte transferred personal loans to himself and Murdaugh from the six conservator accounts, and they used the funds for personal expenses, prosecutors said during his trial last year.
Warning: Graphic content
A video from 3D imaging company FARO depicts a visual representation of dog kennels on Alex Murdaugh's 1,700-acre hunting estate known as Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina, where his wife and son were murdered on June 7, 2021.
The 3D property representation was presented in court last week to depict the scene of the double murder.
Alex is accused of shooting his son, Paul, and his wife, Maggie, that evening using two different firearms. Alex claims he was never at the family's dog kennels that evening and was napping during the time of the murders.
Maggie Murdaugh's body was found near a single dog house on the property and Paul Murdaugh's body was found next to a row of dog kennels nearby, where he had recorded a video of a chocolate lab just minutes before his death, according to prosecutors.
While Alex claims he was never at the crime scene when the murders occurred, three witnesses have identified his voice in a video Paul took at the family’s dog kennels about 10 minutes prior to his death.
Live Coverage begins here