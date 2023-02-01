Alex Murdaugh double murder trial puts spotlight on slain wife Maggie's final moments
Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer, assistant prosecutor and scion of a powerful South Carolina legal dynasty, is charged with the double murder of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
Richard "Buster" Murdaugh Jr. — the lone surviving son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer and accused killer Alex Murdaugh.
Buster grew up with his younger brother Paul on a sprawling 1,700-acre hunting farm, known as Moselle, in Islandton, South Carolina.
Buster lives with his girlfriend, Brooklynn White, both 26, and their beloved golden retriever, Miller, in a modest one-bedroom Hilton Head Island condominium.
It’s unclear when Buster and White began dating — but she accompanied him to the joint funeral of Paul and Maggie, according to a source.
Buster attended University of South Carolina Law School alongside White. He was allegedly kicked out in his second semester for plagiarism, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Alex paid an attorney $60,000 to try to get Buster readmitted, according to FitsNews.
The news site also reported that Buster attended the annual South Carolina Association for Justice convention on Hilton Head in August with his attorney uncle, Randolph "Randy" Murdaugh IV.
Buster was named as a defendant in the Mallory Beach death suit for allegedly letting his brother Paul, who was underage, use his ID to buy alcohol for the doomed boating trip.
He has since settled the suit.
On cross-examination, defense lawyer Jim Griffin challenged SLED special agent Jeffrey Croft on whether Alex Murdaugh actually said "I did him so bad!" in a videotaped interview three days after the double murder.
"Are you 100% confident Alex said 'I did him so bad' rather than 'they did him so bad'?" asked Griffin.
"I am 100% confident in what I heard and I interpreted him as saying," Croft doubled down.
When asked what Croft did in response to the seemingly incriminating statement, he said, "I made a mental note on it."
Griffin pressed Croft on why he didn't follow up with any questions related to the comment in that interview or a subsequent one on Aug. 11. He said they weren't ready to confront him yet.
The agent conceded he never asked Alex to clarify the supposed admission and didn't write it down -- although he was taking written notes during the interview.
Griffin then played the clip from the interview at normal speed then at one-third the normal speed, and Croft said he still heard "I did him so bad!" The slowed down version of the clip was barely audible.
The interview was conducted on June 10 after at least four SLED patrol cars showed up at John Marvin Murdaugh's hunting lodge in Barnwell.
Investigators interviewed Alex Murdaugh, his son, Buster Murdaugh, and his brothers John Marvin and Randy Murdaugh simultaneously.
Croft said Alex was SLED's prime suspect the day after the murders. "We were looking at Alex," he said.
Alex Murdaugh, hysterical and sobbing, called 911 shortly after 10 p.m. June 7, 2021, to report that he found his wife and son shot to death near the dog kennels on the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre hunting estate in Islandton.
"I need the police and an ambulance immediately," he told the dispatcher. "My wife and child have been shot badly." The first round struck Paul Murdaugh's chest, the second entered his left shoulder, traveling into his neck and brain, which was severed from his body.
Maggie Murdaugh was lying facedown in the mud about 30 feet away. She had been shot with a rifle at least four times — once execution-style in the back of the head.
The property at 4147 Moselle Road straddles Colleton and Hampton counties and served as Alex’s primary residence.
In Alex’s first statement to a deputy on the scene, he suggested that boat crash litigation was behind the grisly killings.
"This is a long story. My son was in a boat wreck. He’s been getting threats," Murdaugh can be heard saying in body camera footage to Sgt. Daniel Greene. "I know that’s what it is."
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) immediately took over the investigation.
John Bedingfield, the state's 14th witness, testified Tuesday at the Colleton County Courthouse that he sold Alex Murdaugh a pair of .300 Blackout rifles that were gifts for his sons.
"He was excited about getting these for the boys," Bedingfield later said.
Alex purchased a black and tan rifle as Christmas gifts for Buster and Paul Murdaugh for hog hunting Dec. 23, 2016.
The rifles, which cost $9,188, included thermal scopes, so the brothers could hunt at night.
Alex also paid for suppressors to reduce sound, but these were never attached to the weapons, Bedingfield said.
A little over a year later in April 2018, Bedingfield sold a third .300 Blackout rifle for $875 to Alex to replace the tan one Paul had lost.
Alex told him not to add a thermal optic, which costs 1,500 to $1,800 since, Paul couldn't be trusted not to lose it.
Hogs in South Carolina are a tremendous nuisance and do significant damage to property and crops, Bedingfield said.
Bedingfield added that Alex is his cousin. "Our grandmothers were sisters," he said.
Prosecutors have suggested that the weapon Alex allegedly used to kill Maggie is a .300 Blackout rifle.
Investigators could only account for one of the three rifles after the killings.
On cross-examination, Bedingfield said he'd sold a lot of .300 Blackout rifles.
Alex Murdaugh's youngest son Paul sent his friends a Snapchat video shortly before his murder — and it is a key piece of evidence in the state's case against him, South Carolina prosecutors revealed in a pretrial court filing.
"Amongst other things, critical to the case is a video sent out to several friends at approximately 7:56 p.m. on the night of the murders," wrote Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters in a petition to secure the attendance of a Snapchat witness. "The contents of this video is important to proving the State's case in chief."
It's the first time the video has been mentioned publicly by prosecutors, who have been tightlipped about the evidence they have against the scion of the once-powerful legal dynasty. In the filing, the prosecutor asked Judge Clifton Newman to sign an order requiring a Snapchat representative to testify at the Colleton County trial.
"The witness, Snapchat Inc Custodian of Records, of Santa Monica, California, is a material witness because in a search warrant return, Snapchat provided records belonging to one of the victims in this case," Waters wrote in the petition. "Because this video was provided by Snapchat, a Snapchat custodian is required to testify in person that the video is a true and accurate record kept in the normal course of business activity."
The documents do not indicate what is shown on the Snapchat video.
Alex Murdaugh, 54, the once powerful scion of a South Carolina legal dynasty, is on trial for the slayings of his wife and son.
Prosecutors say Alex gunned down 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their troubled 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
The Murdaughs, a prominent Democratic family, wielded enormous judicial and political power for nearly a century . A comprehensive timeline details the events that contributed to their downfall.
But the family’s dominance began to wane after Paul was criminally charged for a deadly 2019 boat wreck that triggered a series of lawsuits and threatened to expose his father’s financial schemes.
The accident set in motion a spiral of destruction that has stained the family’s legacy.
Alex called 911 and reported that he was shot in the head while changing a tire on Old Salkehatchie Road by a gunman in a passing truck Sept. 4, 2021 — not far from the Moselle crime scene.
Soon after, Alex issued statements announcing that was leaving the family practice and entering rehab for a longstanding opioid addiction.
Alex was actually pushed out of the law firm the day before the shooting after he was accused of stealing millions from clients’ settlements.
Jim Griffin, Alex’s lawyer, said his client sustained a skull fracture and hemorrhaging from the shooting, but SLED described the wound as "superficial."
Alex soon admitted that he hired former client Curtis Edward Smith to kill him so his surviving son, Buster, could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.
He and Smith were indicted on fraud and conspiracy charges for the murder-suicide scheme.
In June 2022, he and Smith were hit with new felony charges — including one for the distribution and purchase of the narcotic oxycodone.
The South Carolina Supreme Court yanked Alex’s law license over his "egregious ethical misconduct" – a decision he didn’t contest
Barry McRoy, of Colleton County fire and rescue, testified Jan. 26 that Paul and Maggie Murdaugh had devastating injuries.
"That is the body of Paul, and he is laying facedown at the entrance to the utility room at the kennels," said McRoy, describing a crime scene photo.
"You can see there is substantial damage to his head. There’s a lot of blood and there appears to be his brain down there by his ankles.”
In another crime scene photo, McRoy described Maggie's injuries after she'd been shot at least four times. "She had a hole in her head to where you could actually see inside of her head,” he said.
During the graphic testimony, Murdaugh bowed his head and rocked back and forth in distress.
McRoy said he didn't bother checking the pulses of Paul and Maggie because their wounds were clearly "incompatible with life."
After prosecutors wrapped up their direct examination of McRoy, Murdaugh removed his reading glasses and wiped his eyes with a tissue.
McRoy said he had met Murdaugh "on a professional basis" before encountering him at the scene of the double murder when he had to do "depositions and such with his law firm."
Alex Murdaugh, 54, is the fallen scion of a local legal dynasty in South Carolina. He is accused in the double slaying of his youngest son Paul, 22, and his wife, Maggie, 52, in June 2021.
Since their murders, he has been disbarred and linked to several mysterious deaths in the community.
He’s also charged in a failed murder-suicide in September, 2021. Prosecutors allege he hired a former client, Curtis Edward Smith, to shoot him so his older son, Buster, would get a $10 million life insurance payout.
State prosecutors suggested that Alex shot his son and wife over mounting debts and fear his decades-long corruption schemes would be exposed.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced in December a fresh indictment accusing Alex of nine counts of tax evasion for failing to report $6,954,639 of illegally earned income between 2011 and 2019.
Alex is being held without bond and his financial assets have been frozen.
Lt. Britt Dove, of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's computer crimes center, said her last phone call was placed at 7:50 p.m. to a contact named Barbara.
The call lasted 2 minutes, 46 seconds. After prosecutors say she was shot to death just 30 feet from son, Paul Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh called her five times, Dove testified.
He called Maggie at 9:04:23 p.m., 9:06:14 p.m., 9:06:51 p.m. , 9:45:32 and 10:03:58.
Alex called 911 at 10:06 p.m., hysterical and sobbing, after allegedly finding his son and wife riddled with gunshots.
The disbarred attorney told investigators he had dinner with his family then awoke from a nap and drove to his mom's house in Almeda a little after 9 p.m.
But prosecutors say Paul recorded a video near the dog kennels at 8:44 p.m. that captured Alex's voice contradicting his claim he last saw his son and wife at dinner at the main house.
