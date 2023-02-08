Go Back
  Published
    9 Images

    Photo Gallery: Alex Murdaugh double murder trial evacuated

  People evacuate a courthouse.
    Judge Clifton Newman receives news before an evacuation sends Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse into recess on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. 
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  People evacuate a courthouse.
    Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian speaks with attorney Jay Bender, who is representing media, as an evacuation sends Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse into recess on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. 
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  People evacuate a courthouse.
    An evacuation sends Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse into recess on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. 
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  People evacuate a courthouse.
    An evacuation sends Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse into recess on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  People evacuate a courthouse.
    People evacuate the courtroom due to a bomb threat in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on day 13 of Wednesday, February 8, 2023. 
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  People evacuate a courthouse.
    Colleton County Courthouse is evacuated during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  People evacuate a courthouse.
    People evacuate the courtroom due to a bomb threat in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on day 13 of Wednesday, February 8, 2023. 
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  People walk out of the courthouse down the stairs and out of the doors
    Colleton County Courthouse is evacuated in response to a bomb threat during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  People evacuate a courthouse.
    Colleton County Courthouse is evacuated during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
