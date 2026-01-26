Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Airplane crashes at Maine airport with 8 on board, FAA says

The aircraft 'crashed as it was taking off' the FAA said

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
An aircraft carrying eight people crashed while attempting to takeoff on Sunday in Maine, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"A Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed as it was taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 p.m local time on Sunday, Jan. 25," the FAA noted in a post on X.

"Eight people were on board. The FAA and NTSB will investigate," the post added, calling the information provided "preliminary and subject to change."

Streetview of the Bangor Airport.

Bangor International Airport in Maine. (WVII)

The airport remained closed on Monday, according to a news release posted to the Facebook pages of the Bangor Maine Police Department and the Bangor International Airport on Monday morning.

"Multiple emergency crews responded to an aircraft accident at Bangor International Airport (BGR) Sunday night," according to the release. "At approximately 7:45 p.m. there were reports of an incident involving a single aircraft that was departing from BGR."

Bombardier Challenger 600

The Bombardier Challenger 600-2B16 personal jet of Lance Stroll, Aston Martin during the French GP at Circuit Paul Ricard on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Le Castellet, France. (Jerry Andre/LAT Images)

"The airport remains closed at this time. There are numerous flight cancellations and diversions," the release noted.

Photo of the Bangor Airport.

Bangor International Airport in Maine. (WVII)

Many flights around the country have been canceled recently as much of the U.S. has been facing winter weather.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
