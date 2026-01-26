Airplane crashes at Maine airport with 8 on board, FAA says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An aircraft carrying eight people crashed while attempting to takeoff on Sunday in Maine, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"A Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed as it was taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 p.m local time on Sunday, Jan. 25," the FAA noted in a post on X.

"Eight people were on board. The FAA and NTSB will investigate," the post added, calling the information provided "preliminary and subject to change."

The airport remained closed on Monday, according to a news release posted to the Facebook pages of the Bangor Maine Police Department and the Bangor International Airport on Monday morning.

"Multiple emergency crews responded to an aircraft accident at Bangor International Airport (BGR) Sunday night," according to the release. "At approximately 7:45 p.m. there were reports of an incident involving a single aircraft that was departing from BGR."

"The airport remains closed at this time. There are numerous flight cancellations and diversions," the release noted.

Many flights around the country have been canceled recently as much of the U.S. has been facing winter weather.