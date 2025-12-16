Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Congress

Air traffic control towers will 'never' reach full staffing levels under current system, FAA chief says

Bryan Bedford tells lawmakers the system is 'designed to be chronically understaffed'

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
FAA chief calls for agency to ‘evolve’ and ‘keep pace with innovation’ Video

FAA chief calls for agency to ‘evolve’ and ‘keep pace with innovation’

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford details the agency’s plans and challenges during a Tuesday House aviation subcommittee hearing. (Credit: House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Subcommittee on Aviation)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) chief told lawmakers Tuesday that U.S. air traffic control towers are unlikely to ever reach full staffing levels if the agency continues operating as it does now, acknowledging persistent shortages during a House Aviation Subcommittee hearing.

"The honest answer, sir, is, if we continue with business as usual, never," Bryan Bedford said when Rep. Hank Johnson Jr., D-Ga., asked when air traffic control towers would be fully staffed.

"We'll never catch up. The system is designed to be chronically understaffed," the FAA chief added.

AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS MISS FULL PAYCHECK BECAUSE OF GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN, DUFFY SAYS

Federal aviation official listens attentively during a congressional hearing.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford listens during a hearing of the Aviation Subcommittee of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Bedford explained that the FAA has been facing significant challenges in staffing air traffic control towers due to controller retirements, burnout and the agency’s retention problems.

He said the FAA must expand its training pipelines and invest more in developing new controllers to help alleviate the shortages.

Rep. Brad Knott, R-N.C., questioned Washington’s habit of treating more funding as the default solution, pointing to outdated FAA technology, including some systems that still rely on floppy disks.

FAA's reduction plan expected to impact thousands of flights across 40 airports Video

"We built up the envy of the world without a centralized bureaucracy. And it seems from where I sit, sir, that sort of the bureaucratic systems that were written and implemented to prevent failure have all but enshrined failure," said Knott. "When you're still using floppy disks, that makes everybody less safe, that makes the agency less effective."

NEWARK AIRPORT PASSENGERS FACE LENGTHY DELAYS DUE TO STAFFING SHORTAGES

An instructor guides a student through a radar simulation showing aircraft movements.

An instructor helps a student navigate radar-based air traffic training during an advanced simulation. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., said she saw floppy disks still in use during a recent visit to the FAA’s terminal radar approach control facility on Long Island, which manages traffic into New York’s major airports.

Bedford told lawmakers the FAA has committed by year-end more than $6 billion of the $12.5 billion it received under the "big, beautiful bill," including investments in telecommunications infrastructure and new radar surveillance systems that will be deployed over the next two and a half years.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue