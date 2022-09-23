Woke military academy program bans 'cisgender' men, DeSantis faces new migrant lawsuit and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

NEED NOT APPLY - Woke military academy promotes fellowship that bans ‘cisgender’ men. Continue reading …

BATTLE BREWING - DeSantis facing new lawsuit over migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard. Continue reading …

REALITY OF A CRISIS - Residents of Texas border town react to major migrant surge. Continue reading …

DE-GRADED - Frustrated parent unleashes on school district over COVID-related closings and how they harmed students. Continue reading …

ROYAL OLIVE BRANCH - Will Meghan and Harry be given a second chance to join working royals? Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘BURDENS OF CAPITALISM’ - AOC has a theory about why young people aren't having kids, and what the solution is. Continue reading …

INFLUENCED - Dark money critic Mark Kelly receives huge boost from dark money group in crucial Senate race. Continue reading …

HOUSE OF CARDS – Ads pulled for candidate after reports he didn’t actually serve in Afghanistan after 9/11. Continue reading …

NEW MANTRA - GOP trashes Dem public safety bills as attempt to hide past support for ‘defund the police.’ Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘WE WERE SO CLOSE’ - Trump drops new hints on possible 2024 run on ‘Hannity’. Continue reading …

HEART BURN - Washington Post fact-checker slammed for calling ‘fetal heartbeat’ a ‘misnomer’ in defense of liberal politician. Continue reading …

WHOOP-SIE - Whoopi Goldberg flustered on 'The View' after being forced to explain Lindsey Graham marriage joke. Continue reading …

ELECTION HONESTY - Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who pushed Russia theories: 'We have honest elections in this country.' Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Democrats are claiming that DeSantis is using migrants as political pawns. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - The point of the Ukraine war is regime change in Russia. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - With his obvious, transparent cognitive decline, Biden is little more than a shadow. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - China is now our greatest geopolitical threat. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘HAD TO DIE ALONE’ - 63-year-old woman found dead in bathroom stall of department store, unnoticed for days. Continue reading …

RELIGIOUS FREEDOM FIGHT - High school football coach who won right to pray is now facing a new battle. Continue reading …

BUCKHEAD SECESSION - Leader in ritzy Atlanta suburb says residents not getting what they 'need and deserve.' Continue reading …

HITTING THE HIGH NOTES - Music City tourism boom led by thriving nightlife. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Now, while Biden is out there wandering aimlessly, his staff seems to totally ignore him. They don't really care about Joe. And for the woke Socialists working in the West Wing, he's a little more than a ballpoint pen signing off on their radical agenda. That's basically his role."

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go



Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a good weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.