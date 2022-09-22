JESSE WATTERS: Democrats are claiming that DeSantis is using migrants as political pawns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to migrants' "bogus" lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending them to Martha’s Vineyard on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: We reported yesterday on the bogus lawsuit filed by the Martha's Vineyard migrants against Ron DeSantis. You know, they said he caused them vertigo and confused them and made them anxious and now they can't sleep.

TEXAS FARMER NEAR BORDER SAYS MIGRANTS 'BULL-RUSHED' HIS PROPERTY, BROKE INTO ELDERLY GRANDPARENTS' HOUSE

Democrats are claiming that DeSantis is using the migrants as political pawns, but it's the Democrats using the migrants as a means to sue Ron DeSantis. That's the very definition of a political pawn. That's called projection. Their problem is since they have no core beliefs or plan to fix the border, they just can't really keep their story straight.

When Ron DeSantis first flew migrants to the Vineyard, the Miami Herald said Ron tricked them and kidnapped them, but yesterday, the Miami Herald reported that DeSantis planned to fly more migrants to Biden's beach house in Delaware, but he never went through with it and then they ran this headline: "Operatives linked to DeSantis promised to fly migrants to Delaware — but left them stranded." So, let me get this straight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The media is mad now because DeSantis didn't kidnap the migrants? DeSantis gets sued for flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard because that made them anxious and when he didn't fly them to Delaware, that also made the migrants anxious? This is what you call "Heads, I win; tails, you lose." What the media is really mad at is Ron made them wait on a hot tarmac all day with a plane that never showed up. The media hates that.

WATCH THE FULL CLIP HERE: