LAURA INGRAHAM: China is now our greatest geopolitical threat

Laura Ingraham discusses how many top elected officials are working to undermine America and protect China on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: As the regime media obsess over the left's latest anti-Trump crusade, they're failing to report on what really matters to you and your family. Now, would you be shocked to learn that many of our top-elected officials and leading corporate CEOs are working right now to undermine America and to protect China?

LAURA INGRAHAM: THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE FACING A LONG PERIOD OF DECLINE AND DESPAIR

Take the banking sector, for example. It was just years ago when the bigwigs of Wall Street decided to fall in line behind Black Lives Matter, remember, and Al Sharpton, all that? That was after George Floyd's death that they railed against American racism and social media posts, and then they went on to commit billions to promote racial justice. Ended up being, in large case, a giveaway to racial hucksters coast-to-coast. But when pressed in congressional hearings this week on Chinese abuses?

…

Now, these same banks, they didn't have any problem speaking out against Georgia's completely reasonable voter integrity measures, did they? The Titans at companies like Coca-Cola and Microsoft, a lot more, decried the treatment of minorities in America even as they were and are raking in billions in China — a regime that tortures its dissidents and uses slave labor. Although the bank CEOs are total hypocrites on their virtue signaling. Of course, they are right.

They don't make policy. It was the U.S. government policy going back to 2000 that first encouraged businesses to offshore a lot of their manufacturing to China and the banks. They just follow the money. Politicians in both parties and Fortune 500 CEOs here have in turn helped make the communist nation very rich and very powerful. China is now, thanks in great measure to them, our greatest geopolitical threat.

