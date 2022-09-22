Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

LAURA INGRAHAM: China is now our greatest geopolitical threat

Ingraham highlights the rise of China

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discusses how many top elected officials are working to undermine America and protect China on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: As the regime media obsess over the left's latest anti-Trump crusade, they're failing to report on what really matters to you and your family. Now, would you be shocked to learn that many of our top-elected officials and leading corporate CEOs are working right now to undermine America and to protect China

LAURA INGRAHAM: THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE FACING A LONG PERIOD OF DECLINE AND DESPAIR

Take the banking sector, for example. It was just years ago when the bigwigs of Wall Street decided to fall in line behind Black Lives Matter, remember, and Al Sharpton, all that? That was after George Floyd's death that they railed against American racism and social media posts, and then they went on to commit billions to promote racial justice. Ended up being, in large case, a giveaway to racial hucksters coast-to-coast. But when pressed in congressional hearings this week on Chinese abuses?

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with his China's counterpart Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony following the Russian-Chinese talks on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Sept. 11, 2018. (SERGEI CHIRIKOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with his China's counterpart Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony following the Russian-Chinese talks on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Sept. 11, 2018. (SERGEI CHIRIKOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, these same banks, they didn't have any problem speaking out against Georgia's completely reasonable voter integrity measures, did they? The Titans at companies like Coca-Cola and Microsoft, a lot more, decried the treatment of minorities in America even as they were and are raking in billions in China — a regime that tortures its dissidents and uses slave labor. Although the bank CEOs are total hypocrites on their virtue signaling. Of course, they are right. 

They don't make policy. It was the U.S. government policy going back to 2000 that first encouraged businesses to offshore a lot of their manufacturing to China and the banks. They just follow the money. Politicians in both parties and Fortune 500 CEOs here have in turn helped make the communist nation very rich and very powerful. China is now, thanks in great measure to them, our greatest geopolitical threat.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.